Lady Vols 1

Led by double-doubles from Rickea Jackson and Jordan Horston, the Lady Vols took down Arkansas on Thursday night in Fayetteville.

 UTSports.com

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Tennessee outscored Arkansas in the opening stanza 25-9 and led wire to wire, taking a commanding 87-67 win on the road on Thursday night in Bud Walton Arena.

Seniors Rickea Jackson and Jordan Horston each recorded a double-double to lead the Lady Vols (19-9, 11-2 SEC). Jackson finished with a team-high 25 points and 12 rebounds, and Horston logged 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Three other Lady Vols were in double digits, with junior Tess Darby posting 11 points, and graduate Jordan Walker and senior Jasmine Powell each turning in 10.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.