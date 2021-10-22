COCKE COUNTY—Documentation has surfaced proving that Cocke County has had a County Powers Act resolution in place since 2011.
County Legislative Body (CLB) members who have served several terms were confident that the resolution was already in place, but proceeded to pass another version of the act on Monday.
County Mayor Crystal Ottinger informed the body that she would veto the resolution to give members of the community time to review the act. She still plans to veto Monday’s resolution to avoid having two of the same documents in county records.
The original documents were found Tuesday afternoon by the Cocke County Clerk’s Office. Legislative Body members in 2011 voted to implement the County Powers Act by a two-thirds majority on December 19 of that year.
Mayor Vaughn Moore signed the documentation, which became county resolution number 912.
The County Powers Act gives the body power to define, prohibit, abate, suppress, prevent and regulate all acts, practices, conduct, businesses, occupations, callings, trades, uses of property and all other things whatsoever detrimental, or liable to be detrimental, to the health, morals, comfort, safety, convenience or welfare of the inhabitants of the municipality, and exercise general police powers.
The resolution also gives them the ability to prescribes limits within which business occupations and practices liable to be nuisances or detrimental to the health, morals, security or general welfare of the people may be lawfully established, conducted or maintained.
Commissioners also passed the Adult-Oriented Establishment Registration Act during Monday’s meeting. The move was made after the county was approached by a business seeking to open an adult entertainment club in the area.
The rules prescribed by both of the resolutions seemingly give the body power to regulate many aspects of businesses of this type.
Commissioner Forest Clevenger said the body would have many options when considering regulations. “We can’t ban them, but we can limit them to the point that it’s not profitable for them to be here,” Clevenger said.
“This would not be a good look for the community and it’s something that we don’t need. We’re gaining momentum right now and I would hate to see something derail that. We can set certain conditions they must abide by.”
Commissioner Clevenger and members of the body have also pushed for a penalty for owners of violent animals running at large in the community. This has been an ongoing discussion since the two fatal animal attacks that occurred in the Jimtown Road area.
The body has discussed a monetary fine that would be levied against the owners of these violent animals. Tennessee state law currently addresses dogs running at large in a variety of ways.
Owners may be charged with an A, B or C misdemeanor, or Class E or D felony if certain aspects of the state law are violated by the animal in question.
Any new measures put in place using either of the acts would need a majority vote of the full CLB to be approved and subsequently enforced.
The CLB will meet again on Monday, November 15 at 6 p.m. in the Chancery Courtroom of the County Courthouse.
