The 112th General Assembly reconvened on Tuesday to begin the 2022 legislative session. Redistricting, the state budget, tax relief, education funding, access to quality healthcare and mental health services, labor shortages and job growth are among the many issues expected to be on the agenda this year.
The first week of session included a meeting of the Senate Ad Hoc Committee on Redistricting which voted to recommend both State Senate and Congressional redistricting maps to the Senate Judiciary Committee. The maps are expected to be voted on by the General Assembly next week and committees will continue to welcome public comment throughout the legislative process.
Redistricting occurs every 10 years following completion of the census. The purpose of redistricting is to ensure that Tennesseans have equal representation.
This is rooted in both the federal and state constitutions and has been ruled upon by the courts numerous times. The most famous case is the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision in Tennessee’s Baker v. Carr, which led to the “one man — one vote” standard used in redistricting nationwide.
The new Senate map balances the federal mandate of “one person, one vote” with the state constitutional mandate not to split counties. The map has a historically low deviation among districts — 6.17 percent — with only nine county splits. No incumbents are paired together, and current district boundaries were disturbed as little as possible.
The new Congressional map adheres to the constitutional mandate of “one person, one vote” and splits just nine counties. In accordance with the Voting Rights Act, the map preserves the 9th District as a majority-minority district, and no incumbents are paired together.
Revenue Growth
In a presentation to the Finance Ways and Means Committee, Fiscal Review Committee Staff informed legislators that tax revenue is expected to continue growing in Tennessee to $3.18 billion over budgeted estimates this fiscal year.
In the first four months of the current fiscal year, collections have increased over the same period last year by 21.8 percent, and have exceeded current budgeted targets by over 25 percent or $1.2 billion. The Fiscal Review Committee is estimating total current year growth of 8.8 percent, and fiscal year 2023 growth of 4.85 percent.
Fiscal review staff noted inflation continues to be a concern as supply chain issues and energy costs have contributed to higher prices, but pent-up demand, business growth, and population growth continue to drive the reported growth in tax collection.
The committee was also informed that the state has seen improving employment numbers in the hospitality and leisure sectors and slight deterioration in the education and health services sectors but most sectors have improved to pre-pandemic levels.
Highway Safety
The Senate Transportation and Safety Committee heard testimony from Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Matt Perry this week regarding efforts to make the state’s roads safer. Perry said the department is focusing on getting more troopers on the roads as they increase visibility after an escalation in fatal crashes in 2021.
Perry said speed, failure to yield the right of way, distracted driving, and impaired driving were the primary reasons for the increase. The department is actively recruiting new highway troopers, including experienced officers from other states.
Alternative Fuel Corridors
Tennessee is making significant progress in the identification, planning, and designation of alternative fuel corridors in Tennessee, according to Department of Transportation Deputy Commissioner Preston Elliott. He told lawmakers this week that the Volunteer State is ranked first in the Southeast for alternative fuels or electric vehicle (EV) projects and investments with four automotive manufacturers in the state.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has been working collaboratively to provide a diversity of alternative fuel options. This includes partnering with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Tennessee Valley Authority, and surrounding states.
The designation of alternative fuel corridors positions Tennessee to acquire significant federal funding, which is available for this purpose. In addition to electric vehicles, alternative fuels include liquid petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquid natural gas, and hydrogen.
Thank you for reading the first edition of this session! Your concerns as a constituent are very important to me and I encourage you to contact me with them. My office can be reached by phone at: (800) 449-8366, Ext: 13851 or by E-mail at: sen.steve.southerland@capitol.tn.gov. I look forward to hearing from you and thank you for the honor to serve as your State Senator. God bless!
