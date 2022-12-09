TENN EKU 1

Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack (15) and Eastern Kentucky guard Cooper Robb (5) reach for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. 

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyreke Key scored 10 of the first 12 points of the second half and finished with 17, and No. 7 Tennessee overcame a sluggish first half and beat Eastern Kentucky 84-49 on Wednesday night.

"Tyreke is handling the ball now," Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. "That's all new to him. He keeps getting better."

