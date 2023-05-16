For the second time in two months, Nathaniel Tate was named both Southern Conference Pitcher of the Week and one Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week, as both organizations announced their award winners on Monday.
For the second time in two months, Tate was named both Southern Conference Pitcher of the Week and one Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week, as both organizations announced their award winners on Monday.
Tate pitched all 9.0 innings of a 7-4 win on Friday against VMI — eventually helping ETSU accomplish an important three-game series road win. Tate scatted just four hits in the outing, allowed just two earned runs, while racking up 11 strikeouts for his second-highest total of the season. The complete game was Tate’s third of the season.
In each of his last three conference starts against The Citadel, Western Carolina and VMI, Tate has thrown 26.0 innings with just five runs allowed — three earned — and a combined 34 strikeouts, including at least 10 in each outing.
Tate’s complete game against The Citadel also netted him conference and national player of the week honors on April 24. His other complete game happened in a seven inning 2-1 victory over Wofford at home.
In this weekend’s outing against VMI, Tate retired six in a row before two errors in the third allowed two unearned runs to cross. Shortly after that, Tate retired 11 straight hitters leading into the seventh inning with just one hit given up to one of the nation’s top-ranked hitting teams. Tate gave up three hits in the final three innings, one of which was a two-run homer, but nothing else as he finished the game for the 7-4 win.
Coming into the weekend, VMI ranked third in the NCAA in batting average at .329, while ranking fifth in doubles with 119 and ninth in total hits with 544. Coming out of the weekend, VMI has dropped one rank in all three categories thanks in part to Tate’s performance in the series opener.
Over his five-year career, Tate has made six appearances against the Keydets. Over that time, he’s thrown 24.1 innings with just five earned runs allowed, while totaling 33 strikeouts to just eight walks. Over six games against the Keydets, Tate has a 1.87 ERA.
Tate is the not the only Buccaneer to win both conference and national honors this season. Last week, Cameron Sisneros (Littleton, Colo.) bagged both conference and national honors after hitting five home runs at No. 16 Oklahoma State. In the last eight games, Sisneros is batting 16-for-32 for an even .500 average with three doubles, seven homers, 14 runs and 15 RBI.
A big series awaits ETSU at home this weekend, as the Bucs welcome UNCG to close the regular season on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Thursday’s game will start at 5 p.m., while Friday begins at 2 p.m. and Sunday’s finale starts at 1 p.m.
The Bucs are tied with UNCG for fifth place in the SoCon standings with an 8-10 record. The winner of the series will jump VMI — who has a 9-11 record with no games remaining — sitting in fourth place. The top four seeds automatically receive a berth into the double elimination portion of the tournament, avoiding the Day 1 single elimination portion involving the 5-8 seeds.
Both ETSU and UNCG also sit one game back of Wofford in third place with a 9-9 record.
