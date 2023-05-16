ETSU Bucs 1

For the second time in two months, Nathaniel Tate was named both Southern Conference Pitcher of the Week and one Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week, as both organizations announced their award winners on Monday.

 ETSUBucs.com

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – The weekly baseball awards continue to pour in for ETSU and for senior pitcher Nathanial Tate.

