Loveida Ann Fain

Lovedia Ann Fain was born on to Maggie and Charley Swaggerty.
She was born on March 14, 1963 in Newport TN, and passed away on Wednesday, July 07, 2020 at 6:15 p.m.
She leaves to cherish her memory: Husband Johnny Fain Sr., her son Johnny “Junior” and wife Candace Fain, her grandchildren Jayden and Aubree, as well as a host of loving family and friends who loved her.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic we will be having a walk through service that will be held at Manes Funeral Home in Newport TN, on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Thank you for all of your prayers and kind words, also a special thank you to the nurses at Smokey Mountain Hospice and Island Home Park and Health and Rehab Hillcrest.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
