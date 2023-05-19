The Jefferson-Cocke County Gas Utility District (JCCUD) presented a scholarship in honor of Tommy Bible, who served as the utility's general manager for several years before retiring. Presenting the scholarship on behalf of JCCUD and Bible are Bible's wife, Linda Bible, at left, and JCCUD Administrative Manager Heather Jones, at right. Dixie Hammonds, a CCHS graduate who plans to attend the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, was the scholarship recipient.
Two Cocke County High School graduates received Carolyn Ramsey scholarships during the Education Foundation Scholarship Reception. Connor Atkins, who plans to attend Carson-Newman University, and Syndney Ball, who plans to attend Walters State Community College, are shown with Carolyn Ramsey, center.
The Adam Williams Memorial Scholarship was presented to CCHS graduate Emily Shropshire, at right, who plans to attend Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU). Liz McNabb, at left, did the presentation on behalf of Dr. James and Karen Williams.
Among those receiving Cocke County Education Foundation (CCEF) scholarships were Abigail Erby, CCHS graduate planning to attend Union University; Ali Franks, CCHS graduate planning to attend East Tennessee State University; Annaleece McNabb, CHS graduate planning to attend Walters State Community College; shown with Doug Brooks, of the CCEF.
The Cocke County Retired Teachers Association (CCRTA) presented two four-year scholarships worth $10,000 each. One scholarship went to a CCHS graduate and one scholarship went to a CHS graduate. From left are Sierra Sane, of CCHS, who will be attending Walters State Community College; Betty Jones of the CCRTA; and Paxton Coggins, of CHS who plans to attend East Tennessee State University.
Dr. Rich Lloyd presented Debra Heard Lloyd Memorial Scholarships to two young women, who both swam under the leadership of Debra Lloyd. He said to his knowledge, these are the last two members of "an army of people" who had his late wife as their swim coach. Laura Mathers, a graduate of Lakeway Christian Academy, will be attending Carson-Newman University (CNU) and Hannah Perrigan, a CCHS graduate, will also be attending CNU.
The Donald H. "Don" Jones Memorial Scholarship was presented by Jones's daughter and widow. From left are Donna Jones, Cosby High School graduate Koy Barraca and Audrey Jones. Barraca plans to attend Walters State Community College.
The Eleanor Hickey Music Club Scholarship was presented by Rita Messer, at left, is shown with the recipient, Tommy Isaiah Walton, a CCHS graduate who plans to attend Western Carolina University. The scholarship is worth $10,000 over four years.
Leadership Cocke County presented two scholarships through the Education Foundation. Whitney Butler, center, presented the scholarships on behalf of Leadership Cocke County. From left are Jenna Pittman, a CCHS graduate who will attend Carson-Newman University, Butler and Jasmine Peralta, a CHS graduate who will attend the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga.
Doug Brooks, of the Cocke County Education Foundation, is shown with the two recipients of the Robin Conway Memorial Scholarship, Bethany Seymour, of CHS, and Tristen Suggs, of CCHS. Both students plan to attend ETSU.
The Steve Ball Scholarship is worth $10,000 over four years. It is funded by a former student of Steve Ball. Anthony Steinbacher, a CCHS graduate who plans to attend the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, was the scholarship recipient. From left are Steinbacher and Ball.
Doug Brooks, of the Cocke County Education Foundation is shown with Madalynn Lewis, CCHS graduate who received the Scott McClure Memorial Scholarship. She plans to attend Walters State Community College.
Cocke County Education Foundation representative Doug Brooks is shown with Kayla Payne, who plans to attend the University of Tennessee, Martin. She received Newport Federal Bank's Richard and Margaret Harwood Scholarship.
The Cocke County Education Foundation (CCEF) held a reception for scholarship recipients at Memorial Baptist Church. Thanks to the generosity of many families, businesses and organizations, a total of 70 scholarships were presented.
According to CCEF President Dr. Rich Lloyd, those scholarships include 27 recurring scholarships for students plus 43 new student scholarships. Scholarship recipients were from four different high schools and the scholarships totaled more than $185,000.
"Donors have graciously partnered to award these scholarships, and often, they have sacrificed to make these scholarships available to our students," he said. "Many of these donors or their representatives are here to make these presentations. Please remember the money that you receive is heartfelt and presented with great pride and great joy."
Lloyd further said that the CCEF was "immensely grateful" for all the donors who chose to contribute scholarships or to contribute to the CCEF.
