The Cocke County Education Foundation (CCEF) held a reception for scholarship recipients at Memorial Baptist Church. Thanks to the generosity of many families, businesses and organizations, a total of 70 scholarships were presented.

According to CCEF President Dr. Rich Lloyd, those scholarships include 27 recurring scholarships for students plus 43 new student scholarships. Scholarship recipients were from four different high schools and the scholarships totaled more than $185,000.

