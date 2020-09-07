I am very thankful for the welcome that so many people seem to be extending to me now that I’m baaaaaaaaaccccccckkkkk (to be read in Jack Nicholson’s voice).
One thing I noticed right off the bat – well, you know, one of many things I noticed was that so many things have changed.
Oh, the Main Call Center to the “Five Minuteville Publicity Headquarters” is still right where I left it. And the Post Office is still the same; and then there’s the West End Baptist Church; and … well you know. But what goes on in that “Five Minuteville Publicity Headquarters” has changed – big time!
Youknowhaddimean?
The Thursday deadline, which was Tuesday at 5 p.m. has changed to Monday at 10 a.m. for publication on Wednesday; but the Weekend deadline has not officially changed from Friday at 10 a.m. for publication on Saturday; but I have changed it in my day timer to Thursday at 10 a.m.. You got all that?
I think I got all that! You?
Oh; and I loved to read Duay’s pieces. To him, everything was a history lesson; every short car trip to here or there was a discussion of every blade of grass that has ever been there; every footpath (or highway), every apple tree (or hanging tree), every house (or out-house) along the way. And pictures? Oh my where did he get all those old black and whites?
But, Mr. Duay has retired and “Mr. Ed” has come back off the beaches of retirement to share lots of good stuff about “way back when” and “way back then”. “Mr. Ed” has an alter ego named “Edward III”; and I have followed his writing since whoever it was that “give it to him”.
So, I am looking forward to lots of good stuff from back in my day. See, I remember some of the “other” newspapers he wrote about duking it out with the “big daddy rabbit on the block” — the Plain Talk; and I can’t help but be amazed at the research that went into those three columns.
You see, writing just comes “natural” for me; but Mr. Ed really struggles with it (lol) (LOL)! (COME ON NOW – LOL!!!) Somehow a joke just doesn’t come off the same in this “writing” medium as it does in the “verbal” media; and I am not ready to “give up” on hometown newspapers.
For instance, where does Rob Watkins dig out all that military information; that I love to read; and Steve Davidson, with his more serious challenges?
Ok; now that I have dipped my toe back in the waters of newspaper columnistic disexcellence; I look forward to visiting with all of you once again and again and again.
I send out my most sincere thanks to the management and staff for allowing me to come back after that six/seven weeks’ hiatus. Believe me; I would rather spend my time with you than to be in best hospital in the world!
Now to close! (I heard a “Yay” out there somewhere) – you see, written media is a little different from verbal media; and since, I am involved in both; I must learn to shift gears somehow. Maybe Larry (the infamous Lawrence of Salem), my son-in-law will let me practice shifting gears on one of his little bitty tractors. I know I will have to sign all sorts of documents and “hold harmless clauses”; but I think it will be worth it!
Now to close (this time for sure); There is always that one thing that never changes – and that is God’s Love for you and you and you and you (pass it on)!
I heard someone say, “Even me, preacher”? Yes, especially you!
And, again, as my friend Jeff Foster (who always read this column) and always reminded me to close with:
If you don’t know how to get on God’s Side; and “befriend” Him; I do; and I will share. In fact, I know a lot of Christians who will share “the best kept secret in town” with you!
Tom Mooty has served as pastor of the West End Baptist Church of Newport for an aggregate of over thirty-three years. His columns appear in the Wednesday and Weekend Editions of the Newport Plain Talk. Your comments about these columns will be welcomed at tommooty15@gmail.com; or write to Tom Mooty at P.O. Box 851; Newport, TN 37822.
