Payton 1

Former Tennessee receiver JaVonta Payton, who was a member of the 2021 Volunteers, caught two passes for 21 yards in the title game. His big-play skills were on display in the postseason as he caught seven passes for 142 yards—second-most among XFL players—with two touchdowns.

 UTSports.com via Arlington Renegades

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Former Tennessee wide receiver JaVonta Payton completed his first XFL season with a championship ring as his Arlington Renegades defeated the D.C. Defenders, 35-26, on Saturday night in the XFL Championship Game.

Payton, who was a member of the 2021 Volunteers, caught two passes for 21 yards in the title game. His big-play skills were on display in the postseason as he caught seven passes for 142 yards—second-most among XFL players—with two touchdowns. That came after a regular season in which he hauled in 11 passes for 164 yards.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.