JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. -- At a press conference on Monday, East Tennessee State University President Dr. Brian Noland named Dr. Richard “Doc” Sander as the university’s permanent director of Intercollegiate Athletics. Sander had been serving as interim athletic director (AD) since August of last year.

Sander has a long history and close relationship with the ETSU athletic department. He served as director of Intercollegiate Athletics once before, from 2013 to 2017.

