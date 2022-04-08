Clara Brady, age 80 of Newport, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her parents Rossie and Tennie Mae Stephenson and Sister Linda (Wade) Craine.
She is survived by her husband Harold “Joe” Brady of Newport, brother-in-law Larry Brady of Morristown, niece Lora Phillips of Morristown, friends Jeff and Deb, and many other friends.
Graveside Service will be at 11 a.m., Monday, April 11, 2022 in the Centerview Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with John Bugg officiating.
Burial will follow.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
