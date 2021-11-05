NEWPORT—Students at Northwest Elementary recently participated in drug abuse prevention activities associated with Red Ribbon Week.
The Red Ribbon Campaign is the largest drug abuse prevention campaign in the United States. Northwest joined schools all over the country in reminding students that usage of drugs, alcohol and tobacco are not healthy choices.
Representatives from WestCare came to the school to share information with students on drug abuse awareness, while also providing some fun take-home materials.
Grades K-4 were treated to story time and read the book “Timbi talks about Addiction.” Students got to take home their own copy of the book and stuffed animal.
Older students at the school were given goody bags filled with fun informational items focusing on drug abuse prevention.
Shandi Hill, Project Director for WestCare in Dandridge, and Makayla Barrett, Outpatient Counselor, visited with each of the classes at Northwest.
Hill said it is important for children to know that many others have shared their same experiences when it comes to relatives facing addiction.
“We had the opportunity through a Bureau of Justice Assistance Grant to purchase these educational materials to help with prevention,” Hill said. “We want to be proactive instead of reactive when it comes to drug addiction, alcohol addiction or any substance abuse disorders.
“We used this opportunity to partner with Trish Luna, the author of “Timbi talks about Addiction,” who wrote the book based on personal experience. This was the perfect opportunity to get these books out to the children to let them know there are others who have experienced the same things they have.”
Red Ribbon Week was the perfect time for WestCare to visit with Northwest students to further stress the need for drug free communities.
WestCare, a family of tax-exempt nonprofit organizations, provides a wide spectrum of health and human services in both residential and outpatient environments.
Their services include substance abuse and addiction treatment, homeless and runaway shelters, domestic violence treatment and prevention, and mental health programs.
“Red Ribbon Week gave us an opportunity to invest in additional prevention materials aside from the books,” Hill said. “We talked to Dr. Shannon Grooms (Northwest principal) and he was more than happy to allow us to come in and provide all the children with Red Ribbon materials and help promote drug free communities. We’re here to serve all Cocke countians, from children to adults. We can provide the services they need to have a better quality of life.”
Teachers at Northwest also participated in Red Ribbon Week activities. They were able to tour the “Stashed Away” trailer provided by the National Guard and its Counterdrug Task Force.
Educators discovered that many household items or school related supplies can be used to conceal drugs.
WestCare currently monitors the drug related activities in Cocke County based on information provided by the Newport Police Department, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office and First Call EMS.
Statistics show that 119 overdoses have occurred in the county this year, nine of which have been fatal. WestCare officials say that opioids are the main cause for most overdoses, but heroin has also been an issue in Cocke County.
Hill hopes that WestCare can help the community tackle the epidemic through the services they provide.
“We need to be honest as a community and be honest with each other. Don’t be in fear. Reach out for help because there are a lot of organizations in Cocke County willing to help that are in partnership with us. Our goal is to be the best conduit we can to help individuals receive these services.”
