The Cocke County Emergency Communications District E-911 office is located at 145 Mineral Street and dispatches all emergency units in Cocke County including police, sheriff, ambulance, fire and rescue.
The E-911 director is Nancy Hansel.
The Cocke County Emergency Communications District E-911 office is located at 145 Mineral Street and dispatches all emergency units in Cocke County including police, sheriff, ambulance, fire and rescue.
The E-911 director is Nancy Hansel.
The E-911 business office also assigns all residential and business addresses and this service is provided between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The phone number for this service is (423) 623-5978.
Residential and business numbers must be obtained before applying for electric, sewer, gas, water or phone service connections.
E-911 numbers must be prominently displayed on homes, businesses and mailboxes so emergency units are able to locate the residence or business without loss of valuable time.
A developers permit must be obtained from the property assessor's office when an individual applies for a new address. The is a state law and must be done before an address is issued.
Individuals who have moved in the last five years, or are moving in the near future, should contact E-911 to make sure their address and information has been updated.
"One of our biggest problems that we have is people who have fail to put their address numbers on their driveways or homes," Hansel said. "Our top priority is that when someone dials 911 that we reach him or her just as quickly as possible. Identifying the address could potentially be a life-or-death issue, as emergency responders answer a distress call.
Cocke County E-911 works closely with the state E-911 board to utilize all available funding from the state.
The center phone numbers are 911 (for emergencies), 423-623-877 for police dispatch, 423-623-5556 for the police department's office, 423-623-3064 for sheriff's dispatch or 423-623-6004 for the sheriff's office for non-emergency services.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.