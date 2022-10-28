JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Oct. 27, 2022) – ETSU football heads south for its final conference road game of the season to face Wofford on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Gibbs Stadium in Spartanburg, S.C.
Before Saturday’s showdown, here are the Top Things to Know brought to you by Citizens Bank.
No. 1 – Kickoff: Kickoff for Saturday’s game is set for approximately 1:30 p.m. inside Gibbs Stadium.
No. 2 – Broadcast Information: The Buccaneer Sports Network (BSN) will provide ETSU fans with complete pregame, in-game and postgame coverage on the Bucs’ flagship station WXSM-AM 640 and affiliate station 104.9 FM NASH ICON.
BSN begins its pregame programing one hour and 30 minutes prior to kickoff with the 30-minute Tennessee Lottery Tailgate Show, followed by the George Quarles Pregame Show presented by Tommie’s Plumbing which will lead up to 30 minutes prior to kickoff. The Appalachian Orthopedic Countdown to Kickoff will then lead into the final moments before kickoff.
The broadcast team of “Voice of the Bucs” Jay Sandos, color analyst Mark Hutsell, sideline reporter Robert Harper and stat-man Don Helman will provide ETSU fans all the information they need to complement their game-day activities.
At halftime, the crew will have the Mr. Electric Halftime Show, while fans can tune into the Mullican Flooring Post Game Show for a full wrap up, with game statistics, players and coach interviews and other post-game information.
Saturday’s game will also air on ESPN+ with the team of Jim Noble (play-by-play), Thom Henson (analyst) and Van Hipp (sideline) on the call.
No. 3 – Ticket Information: Tickets for Saturday’s game at Wofford are available online.
No. 4 – Stadium Information: Gibbs Stadium is located at 551 Cummings Street in Spartanburg, S.C. The venue opened in 1996 and can house 13,000 fans on each side and in both end zones. General parking outside the stadium is $10.
No. 5 – Series History: Saturday marks the 30th all-time meeting between ETSU and Wofford. The Terriers own a slim 15-14 advantage in the all-time series. The first meeting took place in 1957, where Wofford won 18-13. The last meeting went down last season in Johnson City, a 27-21 win by the Bucs. Wofford has won four of the five meetings since ETSU’s return to SoCon football in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.