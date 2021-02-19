COCKE COUNTY—Members of the Cocke County Legislative Body will meet Monday, February 22 at 6 p.m. in the Cocke County High School auditorium.
The initial meeting set for February 16 was canceled due to inclement weather.
Commissioners will consider several items including proposed decreases in the speed limits on Caney Creek and Lindsey Gap Roads in the 5th District.
Various committee reports will also be given for Landfill, General and Public Safety.
The body will also review quarterly reports from Cocke County’s Circuit Court and Board of Education.
