FFA

TN Commissioners Charlie Hatcher (left) and Penny Schwinn (right) are joined by TN FFA officers and foundation members and other state officials.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

The State of Tennessee is implementing a new model for agricultural education that will advance opportunities for students and enhance support for teachers.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) and the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) are partnering with a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to boost Tennessee’s agricultural education programs through the FFA student organization. Tennessee’s FFA enrollment has more than doubled since 2020, making it one of the largest FFA organizations in the nation.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.