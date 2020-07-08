James Ray Loveday, 83, of Knoxville passed away peacefully after a brief illness at Jefferson Park Nursing Home in Jefferson City.
James proudly served in the U.S. Army as a young man.
James began his professional career in store management and was well known in Newport for managing Brock’s In and Out Market, IGA, Big T, and Bryant Town Convenient Store to name a few.
James transitioned into restaurant management in his later years and proudly managed Prime Sirloin & Seafood in Pigeon Forge.
He later managed Mel’s Diner in Pigeon Forge until his retirement.
Moving to Florida in retirement, James managed Deerfield International Pier in Deerfield Beach.
James loved his wife and family.
He was very proud of the accomplishments of his sons and grandsons.
He was an avid fisherman and cook.
He loved to eat and had the gift of gab.
James was truly a joyful spirit to all who knew and loved him.
He was rarely seen without a smile.
James was preceded in death by his parents Clabe and Mary Loveday, father and mother-in-law Ed and Judy Hawk, son James Ryan Loveday, sister Irene French, brother George (Judge) Lancaster, sister Jessie Mae Lancaster, sister Georgia Banks, and sister Dorothy (Cotton) Donahoo.
James is survived by his wife Debra (Hawk) Loveday, son Chad (and Susan) Loveday, son Grant Loveday, grandsons Aaron Loveday, Gabe Loveday and Logan Loveday, sister Lorene Galyon, brother Jerry Loveday, brother and sister in law Mark and Renee Hawk, brother in laws David Hawk and Jesse Gilliam and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Based on James wishes, the family will hold a celebration of life for James from 9 a.m. until Noon on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Tom and Ruth O’Dell Pavilion at O’Dell Farm, 340 O’Dell Road, in Newport.
Friends and family are welcome to attend to share pictures, stories, and memories of James.
Due to COVID-19, the celebration will occur in an outside pavilion using extreme caution.
Masks are requested to ensure safety for all. Soft drinks will be served.
