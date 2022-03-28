COCKE COUNTY—The life of a farmer is a difficult one that is dependent upon many factors that are often out of his or her control. As the world faces issues with supply shortages and increased costs, farmers are also feeling the burden placed upon them by outside forces.
Fertilizers like urea, dap and potash have seen a major increase in a year’s time making it more difficult for the average producer to maintain already razor thin profit margins. The per ton cost for fertilizer from local providers like the Smoky Mountain Co-op range anywhere from $900 to $1,000 per ton. Those prices have doubled based on the averages of a year ago.
Feed prices have also seen a jump in recent months with bulk rates increasing by a minimum of $100 per ton. Another issue facing farmers of crops and hay is the increase in seed costs, with 50 pound bags now averaging $90.
With the input prices increasing, the return on investment for the producer has not seen an equivalent rise. Sarah Orr, UT Extension Director, said all of these issues have farmers worried and uncertain about their futures.
“The Tennessee average last week was $1.69 per pound, so you’re getting $967 per calf raising beef cattle. That sounds like a lot of money, but according to our economist it costs $680 per year to keep a cow,” Orr said.
“If you’re getting that much then you should theoretically be putting $245 in your pocket for that calf, but that’s when you’ve done everything right. But when you have vaccines, feed and everything else, that’ll take $120 from that amount right off the bat. So you’re left with $125, but what if that cow gets sick or you don’t get the desired price? The margins are very thin even though the prices seem high.”
The average herd size in the state of Tennessee is 26 head. Producers are seeing a return in the neighborhood of $80 per head, but that’s when everything goes according to plan. Orr said that is hardly enough to sustain an operation.
“If you have no issues, and we’ll be gracious and say $100 per head, that’s $2,600 per year. Nobody can live on that amount. That’s no mortgage, light bill, property taxes, insurance, none of that. And we wonder why we don’t see nearly as many full time farmers anymore. That’s why they say you don’t just start farming, you have to be born into it.”
A trip to the grocery store these days will cause sticker shock for the average consumer as the price of their favorite goods have risen considerably. Orr stressed that the increased prices don’t equate to more money in the producer’s pocket.
“The average person will only see that the price of beef in the grocery store is astronomical. The increase in that beef, chicken or pork is not going into the farmer’s pocket. Your box of cereal has increased, but that’s not going into a wheat farmer’s pocket or oat farmer’s pocket. A lot of the money is being eaten up in transportation costs.”
The question that is frightening to Orr is what happens when no one wants to farm anymore? She recently heard someone in the education field say that agriculture is dead. “My first thought was you better hope agriculture is not dead because you’re going to starve to death,” Orr said. “You’ll also be naked, have to walk everywhere and be living in a hut. That sounds over-simplified but it's true.”
It’s a hard proposition for farmers to continue working day in and day out knowing they are losing money in the process. The dedication and heart that is needed to persevere through the hard times is found in only a select few who have a passion for their profession.
“Producers are very concerned and rightfully so. If year over year you continue to lose money hand over fist you wouldn’t stay in business. For a farmer it’s a way of life, a lifestyle and a passion, but it’s also a business. A lot of dairy farms saw the writing on the wall and are now beef cattle farms. It’s a scary time and nobody wants to ask the hard question of what happens when there are no more farmers. No one wants to ask it because a lot of us are scared to know the answer.”
With uncertainty swirling around them, farmers have very few to lean on when times are tough. That’s when the UT Extension Office can step in and provide needed guidance when producers are at the end of their rope.
Orr said an evaluation of each individual operation can reveal small or even large changes that need to occur to help a business become more profitable. She noted that many are resistant to change, but often the end result is for the better.
“Let’s look at what you’re doing and not doing that may or not make money. I do talks to give you all the tools in the world that are geared toward efficiency, but it’s a case by case basis on how we put more dollars back in your pocket,” Orr said.
“Sometimes the answer is spending a little money to make a little money, and that is a hard conversation to have when they feel like they’re struggling. The producers that have taken that leap of faith have reaped the benefits of that.
"How do we capture as much of the true value of your product with minimal input costs, which sometimes means changing. Those of us that are farmers aren’t good with changes sometimes, but it’s going to have to be something we get ok with. I think farmers need to adapt and start thinking outside the box.”
The Extension Office is open from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Orr regularly conducts farm visits and will evaluate operations upon request. To schedule a visit or to submit questions, contact Orr by phone at 423-623-7531 or email sorr6@utk.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.