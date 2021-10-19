COCKE COUNTY—The Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition (C-5) has unveiled a new alternative learning space on wheels.
The ABC bus is a community collaboration that hopes to bring a wide variety of services to the area.
C-5 had funding, provided by Save the Children, to partner with the County School System to make the bus possible. Manney Moore, Director of County Schools, allowed C-5 to use a bus that was coming out of the rotation for the project.
The ABC name, which stands for Alphabet, Books and Creativity, was chosen by the community through a survey. The community also provided feedback as to what the exterior of the bus should look like.
The driver’s side of the bus features the alphabet and books design, while the other side focuses on creativity, science, music and the arts.
Kathy Holt, Senior Specialist for Save the Children, is a C-5 leadership team member. She said the primary goal of the bus is to promote kindergarten readiness in the community.
“Only a portion of children are in preschools or early childhood education programs so we asked ourselves, ‘How do we reach those kids who are in home based care?’
“If we can create alternative learning spaces and place them where kids are, then we’re going to reach more children and families to help them be aware of what is needed for kindergarten readiness,” Holt said.
“This mobile unit can go anywhere at any given time. We want to take it to community events, schools, churches and even businesses. We love the design of the bus and it’s exiting for children. We hope they see it as an inviting environment to engage in fun learning activities. This mobile unit is critical to support our goal of providing opportunities to all children.”
C-5 will continue to develop new ideas for the bus as needs in the community change. The bus comes complete with a generator that provides heat and air, electricity inside and out, and a wireless hotspot for internet access.
“We developed the bus thinking about learning but we know it’s going to have many uses,” Holt said. “We can deliver food boxes and meals in this bus. We also think it could be used to help seniors fill out FAFSA forms. The bus has an internet hotspot on board that can be used to access any websites a student may need. There will be uses for this bus that we haven’t even thought of yet.”
The finishing touches are being applied to the interior of the bus, which includes storage bins for materials and new benches. Students at Bridgeport Elementary were some of the first to experience all that the ABC bus has to offer.
After touring the bus, each student was given a book to take home provided by Save the Children.
Holt gave a special shout out to Chris Norton, Transportation Director for the County School System. Norton was instrumental throughout the entire process, from working with vendors, to the renovation of the bus itself.
The ABC bus will be out and about in the community at various events to give parents and their children the opportunity to tour the bus.
Holt encourages all families to visit with the C-5 team to learn more about the work they are doing in the community.
