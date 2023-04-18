Men's golf 1

The Tennessee men's golf team begins its stay at the 2023 SEC Championship on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in St. Simons Island, Georgia. 

 UTSports.com

The 13th-ranked Tennessee men's golf team begins postseason play Wednesday, competing at the SEC Championships in St. Simons Island, Georgia, at Sea Island Golf Club.

The event, which runs from Wednesday through Sunday, features three rounds of stroke play followed by three rounds of match play. The top eight teams following the final round of stroke play will advance to the match play portion of the tournament, with the quarterfinals and semifinals on Saturday and the championship round on Sunday. For the fifth consecutive year, the final match play round will be televised live on SEC Network.

