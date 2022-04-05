NEWPORT—The Sanctuary Choir of the First United Methodist Church in Newport, TN, is proud to present the 50th Anniversary production of the ground-breaking pulpit drama “Celebrate Life!”
The musical will be presented on April 10, Palm Sunday evening at 7 p.m. in the FUMC Sanctuary.
Originally conceived as a Christian response to “Superstar” and “Godspell,” the musical follows closely the life of Christ from the Prophecy to the Resurrection, as told by the Gospel writers “Matthew” (Weston Bailey,) “Mark” (Hans Faust,) “Luke” (Chris Robertson,) and “John” (John Rush).
Singing the role of the Young Mary is Ally McNabb with Rachel Woody singing the Older Mary. Victoria Henry will sing the signature song “I Quietly Turned to You” as the Woman with an Affliction.
Arguably, this is the most performed and influential pulpit musical in the last 50 years.
Accompanying the 28 voice choir will be an 8-piece ensemble consisting of Adele MacDonald (piano), John Arnold (Guitar), Michael Wiley (Bass Guitar), Harry Schyler (percussion) Travis Hicks and Dylan Strange(Trumpets) Emily Ramsey (Flute) and Robb Neil (Trombone).
A special feature will be the addition of Liturgical Dancers, choreographed by Susan McMahan.
If you have sung “Celebrate Life” before and would like to join in the performance, please call or text director Jerry Maloy at 423 465-2852 for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.