St. Louis Blues' Alexey Toropchenko (13) scores past Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) as Predators' Ryan Johansen (92) and Dante Fabbro (57) defend during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in St. Louis. 

 Jeff Roberson, AP Photo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators.

Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis.

