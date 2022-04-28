NEWPORT—With summer approaching, the Newport Utilities Board of Directors approved right-of-way (ROW) vegetation management for 287 miles of its power lines across the area.
Chris Calhoun, VP of Operation and Technology, said bids were received per circuit, or individual area of the county, with varying price tags for each sector. The board opted for the best price of each circuit when voting to approve bids from each company.
In total, more than $3.7 million will be paid to Asplundh, Wolf Tree and Xylem to maintain the ROWs. Asplundh will cover 29.27 miles in the Wilton Springs area for a price of $10,566 per mile for a total of $309,291.
Wolf Tree was awarded 5 circuits covering Chestnut Hill, three sections of Cosby and a portion of Wilton Springs. NU will pay the company $2,725,957 for management of the 177.72 miles.
Xylem offered the best bid in three circuits that cover Chestnut Hill, Parrottsville and just over 27 miles in Wilton Springs. Xylem will cover 80.7 miles for a total of $740,342. The $3.7 million will be spent during the next fiscal year.
Board members also approved a bid for glass lined tank maintenance at Calhoun’s request. NU has 25 water storage tanks capable of holding 11 million gallons in reserve. Seven of those tanks are glass lined and require special maintenance.
Only one company, Southeastern Tank, Inc., submitted a bid for the maintenance work. The company installed all seven of NU’s glass lined tanks. Southeastern will be responsible for maintenance on the tanks for the next 11 years at a price tag of over $376,000.
Calhoun informed the board that NU will soon request information from customers concerning lead water service lines in their homes. NU must complete a survey of its entire service base by 2024.
“We need a full list of lines on our side as well as our customers,” Calhoun said. “It can be difficult to get this information from our customers. Unless they built their home new, many are unaware if their lines are lead, PVC or PEX. The lead ban became effective in 1988 so we know any home built after that time won’t have lead pipe. We do have customers that we test on every three years. Schools and daycares are tested every year to ensure their quality.”
A mailing flyer will be sent to NU customers in the coming months to ask about the plumbing in their home.
Calhoun also made the board aware of a wastewater violation that occurred at American Appliance. NU has been working with the company since last November to correct the mistakes. Calhoun said that law requires a public notice to be given about the issue.
“American Appliance had an effluent issue and didn’t realize they were over that they were allowed. As the permit holder we are required to provide public notice of these violations. They have been extremely responsive in making the changes and are aware that public notification is required.”
Joni Daniel, VP of Finance and Accounting, gave the board a brief overview of NU’s financials for the month of March and year-to-date. Revenue is up for most all departments as is the cash flow for each.
Daniel noted that the net income for sewer in the month of March was $172,000. She said that total was due in part to being the last month of any usage by Conagra. Daniel said it will be a very different picture moving forward.
She made a request, which was approved by the board, to receive unclaimed property funds from the state.
Customer deposits or refunds go unclaimed each year once they disconnect from NU service. The funds are remitted to the state for a specific period where individuals can claim any amount they are owed. Once that period of time is over, NU is eligible to request the return of those funds.
Previous customers can still request the return of funds from NU. The board approved the refund from the state for 2022 in the amount of $4,884. Daniel also received approval to write-off a total of $210,898 from April 2021 to March of 2022 for the electric, water, sewer and broadband departments.
Connie Frisbee, VP of Human Resources and Compliance, spoke briefly before the meeting adjourned saying that nine requests for public record have been made to NU over the last year.
One of those requests came from a customer seeking minutes from a board meeting, four were for purchase records kept by NU and another four requests came from a former general manager’s attorney. No other context was given as to the requests that were made.
The board of directors will meet again on Tuesday, May 24 at 10:30 p.m.
