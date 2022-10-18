COLTS

Indianapolis Colts' Alec Pierce reacts after making a touchdown reception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis.

 AJ Mast, AP Photo

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard spent the spring and summer insisting the Colts receiving group would be strong, deep and productive.

Yes, they expected it to take time for a young, mostly unproven group of receivers to grow into new roles and jell with another new quarterback.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.