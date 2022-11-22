Lady Vols 1

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — No. 23 Tennessee fell to Gonzaga on Monday in a 73-72 nail-biter that featured 15 lead changes and nine ties. With the loss, the Lady Vols take fourth place in the 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis.

Seniors Jordan Horston and Rickea Jackson were the top scorers for UT (2-4) with 19 and 16, respectively, while graduate Jasmine Franklin narrowly missed a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.

