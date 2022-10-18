Chattanooga runs over VMI 41-13 Oct 18, 2022 Oct 18, 2022 Updated 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Preston Hutchinson threw for two touchdowns, Ailym Ford and Gino Appleberry each ran for more than 100 yards and Chattanooga rolled to a 41-13 win over VMI on Saturday.Appleberry had two touchdowns to go with his 109 yards, the first and last as Chattanooga took a 31-10 halftime lead.Ford, who finished with 172 yards, had a 62-yard scoring burst and Hutchinson connected with Javin Whatley for a 72-yard score before the half.Hutchinson was 16 of 20 for 295 yards passing. The Mocs (5-1, 2-0 Southern Conference), ranked ninth in the coaches poll, rolled up 609 yards of total offense.The Keydets (1-5, 0-3) finished with minus 2-yards rushing, thanks to five sacks and 156 total yards. Jahleel Porter had a 98-yard kickoff return that tied the game at 7. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chattanooga Hutchinson Sport American Football Touchdown Moc Gino Appleberry Ford Burst Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our Newsletters here! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Latest e-Edition Special Sections To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sign up for E-Alerts Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.