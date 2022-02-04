George “Pete” Franklin, 89 years old passed away peacefully at Durham-Hensley Nursing Home in Chuckey on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
He was a lifelong resident of Cocke County.
He is preceded in death by his parents George H. and Ella (Lunsford) Franklin, brothers John and Carl Franklin, sisters Beatrice Hensley and Nellie Moore.
He is survived by children Sandra Franklin, Lisa (Steve) Black, Allen (Barbara) Franklin, Gail Jones, Ginger (Tim) Myers, and Mary Wilson; grandchildren Alexandria Bretzke, Jessica McGaha, Briana Franklin, Emily Myers, Megan Wilson and Brandon Wilson, three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Greeneville Community Hospital, staff at Durham-Hensley Nursing Home and Amedisys Hospice for all the love and care they provided.
Pastor Dwayne Steele officiated a Celebration of Life held at 7 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer’s charity of your choice.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Franklin family.
