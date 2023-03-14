Cocke County’s Paige Niethammer (10) sprints from first base to second base during the Lady Red’s 11-0 win over Jefferson County on Monday. CCHS took on Grainger on Tuesday night, the results for which will be online and in our weekly newsletter.
Cocke County pitcher Hailee Hartsell tosses a strike in the Lady Red’s season opener against Jefferson County on Monday. CCHS pulled out an 11-0 win, as Hartsell gave up just two hits.
Jake Nichols, NPT Sports Editor
DANDRIDGE — Hailee Hartsell wound her right arm on Monday night, sliding yet another strike through the cold air in Cocke County’s season opener at Jefferson County.
After recording the out, the freshman jogged calmly to the dugout with her team up 8-0.
The frigid temperatures didn’t matter, and neither did any offensive threat the Patriots tried to muster.
The Lady Red provided answers at every turn, using stellar defense and a five-run first inning to blank Jefferson County 11-0 in Hartsell’s first start — and appearance — in the black and red.
“It feels good,” said CCHS coach Danny Lee Hartsell. “We played in a play day at Grandview last Saturday. Phenomenal competition. And we won every ballgame, then tied one.
“I’ve always told them, attitude and effort. And you’ve got to have that when it’s this cold. We put the ball in play — pretty good job.”
Hartsell finished the night allowing only two hits, which she credited to a defense that featured players diving for grounders in 30-degree weather.
“Our energy has been live,” said her coach. “It’s been great. Tickled with our effort day in and day out. I mean, it’s 30 degrees and we’re diving at second base to make plays. I can’t say enough about our defense. We played remarkable.”
Hartsell also reference her own mentality, which has been essential as a 15-year-old stepping into the circle.
“When I go on the field, I think I’m the best one out there,” Hartsell summarized. “And I’ve got to go prove it.”
Cocke County (1-0) looked to prove its mettle again on Tuesday against Grainger.
The results for that matchup will be available online and in the newsletter this week.
