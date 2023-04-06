KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee running backs Dylan Sampson, Cameron Seldon and DeSean Bishop paced the Vols' offense in the second scrimmage to wrap up the third week of spring practice on Thursday in Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee went through its normal pregame warmups before scrimmaging for close to one hour and 30 minutes.
With starter Jabari Small sidelined all spring from an offseason surgery, Sampson and Bishop notched big touchdown runs on Thursday morning. Sampson is entering his second season after rushing for 397 yards and six touchdowns on 58 carries last season. The local running back Bishop joined the program this semester after a prep career at Karns.
"I thought the running backs as an entire group were extremely positive today," head coach Josh Heupel said. "Dylan Sampson made some people miss and did a great job pressing double-teams. Cameron Seldon did a really nice job running the football. Great job taking good care of it, DeSean Bishop. There were a lot of really good things from those running backs."
The Vols will practice three times next week—Tuesday, Thursday and Friday—prior to next Saturday's Orange & White Game. They will treat Friday's practice like a normal game week "Fast Friday."
"Next week is a huge week for our development as a program, in every phase, at every position with every guy on our roster," Heupel said.
Admission to the Orange & White Game is $5 for non-premium seats, and all proceeds will count as a contribution to the My All Campaign. All seats can be secured now at AllVols.com or by calling the UT Athletic Ticket Office at (865) 656-1200. All open sections of the bowl of Neyland Stadium will be general admission seating.
Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel
April 6, 2023
On what offensive players stood out…
"I thought the running backs as an entire group were extremely positive today. Dylan Sampson made some people miss and did a great job pressing double-teams. Cameron Seldon did a really nice job running the football. Great job taking good care of it, DeSean Bishop. There were a lot of really good things from those running backs."
On if offensive line had an even better day today than on Saturday…
"Watching the video over will tell the story. I did think, in general, they did a good job on the first and second level and created some space. All those pieces play off of each other. The offensive line, take on double teams, good in their identifications. I thought the tight ends did a really good job on some of the second-level things that they were asked to do, and the running backs ran hard and they ran with good pad level."
On if what DeSean Bishop has done has been surprising to him…
"Not surprising what DeSean has done. I say that, he's handled the transition into college football extremely well. We thought he was extremely athletic, he had a great vision, pace as a running back coming out of high school. He's done a really good job of handling the communication system and not being too big for him since day one. Really proud of him."
On if anything jumped out to him from the wide receivers…
"There were some positives, some big plays, a couple of drops in the middle of the football field that had the opportunity to make a play too. That group's got to continue to grow in their understanding, operating efficiently. I think that's an area that that group will continue to get better at. They've been highly competitive, been physical and done a really nice job all spring."
On if defense was as good as they were on Saturday…
"I didn't think the tackling in the open field was as good and consistent as it was the other day. Gave up a couple of big runs. Got to have gap integrity and you got to tackle well. There were times (that) it was really efficient, really good on the defensive side of the ball. There were a couple of big plays that we gave up that we can't do."
On how the quarterbacks looked in the scrimmage…
"All in all, I thought they operated really well. We've put them in some situations, game management, for the win situation at the end of the game. There are a lot of things that we can learn in with those first two scrimmages. I think there are some things that we can get better at in that. Taking care of the football, being smart decision makers, handling communication, handling pace. Everybody has done a really nice job."
On Nico Iamaleava's development…
"He's continuing to grow, he's a long way away from being where we need him to. That's understandable. Where he's at this part of spring ball, really happy with what he's done, his work ethic, attention to detail, ability to rebound and how intentionally he is in the way that he works. He's continued to get better every time that he gets on the field, which is what you want to see from the young guys."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.