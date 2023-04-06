Running backs 1

Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (24) looks to evade a tackler during the Vols' second scrimmage inside Neyland Stadium. 

 UTSports.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee running backs Dylan Sampson, Cameron Seldon and DeSean Bishop paced the Vols' offense in the second scrimmage to wrap up the third week of spring practice on Thursday in Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee went through its normal pregame warmups before scrimmaging for close to one hour and 30 minutes.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.