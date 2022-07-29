PARROTTSVILLE—Senator Steve Southerland, Representative Jeremy Faison and Secretary of State Tre Hargett presented the Parrottsville Community and Stokely Memorial libraries with Training Opportunities for the Public, TOP, Grants.

The Parrottsville Community Library received a $9,619 TOP Grant and the Stokely Memorial Library received a $5,484 TOP Grant to improve the internet connection for public use at the library. The Stokely Memorial Library will also use its TOP Grant funding to purchase circulating Wi-Fi hotspots for its patrons.

