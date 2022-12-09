Hooker 1
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference office announced Wednesday afternoon that Tennessee redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker has been selected by the league's head coaches as the 2022 SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

Since the SEC coaches' player of the year awards split into offensive, defensive and special teams in 2002, Hooker is the first Vol to be recognized as SEC Offensive Player of Year. Peyton Manning was the last UT quarterback to be named SEC Player of the Year, taking home the league's top individual honor in 1997.

