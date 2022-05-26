Cocke County Schools Coordinated School Health (CSH) is proud to announce the annual winners for each schools PACER award. Each school year, every 4, 6, 8, and 9th grades in the Cocke County School System participates in the PACER (Progressive Aerobic Cardiovascular Endurance Run) test in their PE class.
The PACER is a statewide initiative and Tennessee is the only state in the nation that has implemented the CSH model to promote the health and wellness for all students and staff, thereby decreasing barriers that prevent students from achieving their full potential.
The PACER is a multistage shuttle run created by Leger and Lambert in 1982 and is designed to measure aerobic capacity, which is characterized by endurance, performance, and fitness. The objective of the PACER is to run as long as possible while keeping a specified pace. Students run back and forth across a 20-meter space at a pace that gets faster each minute.
A point is scored for each 20-meter distance covered. The test is easier in the beginning but progressively gets more difficult. In comparison to distance running, the PACER is a more effective, fun, and easy way to measure aerobic capacity that encourages participation from all youth and is relatively easy to score and administer.
Targeted scores for each age and gender is as follows: 4th grade Male: 23, Female: 7; 6th grade Male: 32, Female: 15; 8th grade Male: 41, Female: 23; 9th grade Male: 51, Female: 32.
Pictured are winners and runners up from each school. Winners are Bridgeport: Logan Vest, Carleigh Posey, Matisse Bible, Arrianna Mendez, Nicholas Vest, Braxton Kyker, Kennadee Langford; Centerview: Mailee Mitcheltree, Brax Sams, Kaleb Patterson, Alyssa Owenby, Coulter Oliva, Haley Huff; Cosby Elementary: Caden Gray, Audrie Clifton, Drake Woodson, Katey Moore, Payton Young, David Ball; Del Rio: Kade Strickland, Dillan Haney, Zayden Gunter, Sadie Nelson, Christian Bryan, Zoe Jones; Edgemont: Rey Velazquez-Tenorio, Kennadie Meyers, Elizabeth Moss (overall winner 137), Dashaun Henderson, Jaimel Smith, Breona Welcome; Grassy Fork: Tucker Faison, Ripley Groat, Draiden Sneed, Gracie Strahan, Austin Gorrell (overall winner 130), Kate Raines; Northwest: Brandon Cayabyab, Rylee Tucker, Alivia McGraw-Ottinger, Josue Mejia Benitas, Sarah Frazier, Harold Putman; Parrottsville: Brentley Hazelwood, Kinsley Nease, Molly Layman, Dalton Trentham, Robert Pack, Hailey Hartsell, Blakelyn Clevenger; Smoky Mountain: Tyler May, Gabriella Adkins, Ezra Spurgeon, Lily Rich, David Leo, Alyssa Susalla; Cocke County High: Donovan Ramsey, Jocelyn Waits; Cosby High: Karson Manning, Kassidie Burkey.
Runners up are as follows: Bridgeport: Katelyn James, Logan Mantooth, Addington Pack, Ava Wheeler, Emma Potter, Arthur Smith; Centerview: Kenadie Williams, Hunter Walker, Amelia Ellison, Lyric Garland, Jadthy Robertson, Ashton Buckner; Cosby Elementary: Kade Norris, Serenity McGaha, Isaiah Presnell, Amelya Frady, Danny Burgin, Lakelyn Sweeten; Del Rio: Daisy Burchfield, Micah Harris, Colby Pierce, Naddie Shelton, Austin Burchfield, Payton Mathes; Edgemont: Ava Christ, Isaiah Carpenter, Jayla Church, Channing Cobbs, Aubree Turczynowskyj, Pedro Vargas, Ayden Walker; Grassy Fork: Kenzie Ledford, Bryson McPherson, Jack Hall, Ada Deaton, Elias Reed, Katie Murray; Northwest: Jeremiah Hall, Skylee Flores, Tatiana Hernandez, Bryson Mitchell, Jacob Holbrook, Hannah Smith; Parrottsville: Braylen Bowlin, Addison Fisher, Madison Moore, Micah Williams, Devin Caldwell, CG McNeely; Smoky Mountain: Lathan Gunter, Haven Ramsey, Levi Reed, Sophia Summerlin, Wesley Ledford, Elizabeth Toby; Cocke County High: Kyler Hayes, William Hembree, Jordan Smith, Grace Stewart; Cosby High: Korben Labahn, Heather Raines.
The top scorers from each grade level were awarded prizes for their efforts. CSH is very proud of each of them. Their PE teachers, Jeremy Waters, Mika Wester, Boddie Bible, Kimberly Darnell, Micah Wise, Trent Mathis, Chris Mintz, and Kurry Cody, do an excellent job of making sure this test is done in a timely fashion and encouraging the students to do their best.
According to the World Health Organization, regular physical activity is proven to help prevent and manage noncommunicable diseases such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes and several cancers. It also helps prevent hypertension, maintain healthy body weight and can improve mental health, quality of life and well-being. Being physically active has a great impact on academic achievement. CSH is fortunate to have excellent PE teachers and the full support of the Director of Schools, Manney Moore, who sees the value of connecting health to academics.
