COCKE COUNTY—The CDC reported 212 COVID cases in the county from February 17-23. Over those days, they report eight new hospital admissions as a result of the virus. In recent weeks, the county also surpassed 200 total COVID-related fatalities, according to the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) COVID-19 dashboard. A total of 201 lives have been lost.
TDH reports that Cocke County recently surpassed 11,000 total COVID cases since the onset of the pandemic, equivalent to approximately one COVID case for every 3.4 Cocke County residents.
As of February 24, TDH reports 43,364 doses of the COVID vaccine had been administered in the county, covering about 53% of the population. Approximately 48.3% of the county is fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their new COVID cases and hospitalizations for the week, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 319/2 (55.31%/49.20%)
Hamblen: 179/14 (46.09%/41.61%)
Greene: 314/15 (49.10%/44.81%)
Jefferson: 183/4 (57.34%/50.90%)
The CDC reported 2,639 new COVID cases on February 24 in Tennessee, part of the 16,531 total new cases in the past seven days. Tennessee has now surpassed two million total COVID cases.
A total of 96 COVID fatalities were reported on the day, and 239 deaths were reported in the past seven days. As of February 24, more than 24,000 Tennesseans had lost their life to the virus.
The TDH reports that nearly 60% of all Tennesseans have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine and 52.6% of the population is fully vaccinated. More than 20% of Tennesseans have received their booster shot.
Across the nation, the CDC reported 77,458 new COVID cases on February 24, pushing the national total just below 78.6 million cases since March of 2020.
More than 2,800 new COVID-related deaths were reported, as the national toll grows nearer and nearer to one million lives.
The CDC reports that 81.1% of all eligible Americans have received at least one COVID vaccine dose, and 68.9% are fully vaccinated.
