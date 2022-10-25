TANNEHILL 1

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

 Mark Zaleski, AP Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill got up, then quickly realized he couldn’t get back to the Tennessee huddle fast enough and went back down to the ground.

The quarterback who hasn’t missed a start since taking over as the Titans’ starter needed a play off Sunday after the first play of the fourth quarter. Then Tannehill finished off a 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts before going to the locker room for treatment and a walking boot for his aching right ankle.

