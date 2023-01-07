Tree

The basic structural skeleton of each tree can be seen in winter, with every branch, twig and bud visible.

When the forest is laid bare each winter there is a tendency to think of it as a bleak and dreary place. But the basic structural skeleton of each tree can be seen at this time, with every branch, twig, and bud visible, thus revealing how it has grown in the past, and how it has prepared for the future. So put on a coat, go outside and go take a look.

Trees all have a trunk anchored to the ground. It has a skin of bark, which varies widely in appearance if you look closely. Beech is smooth, cedar is shreddy, and many have a series of ridges separated by furrows that form distinct patterns. There’s a lot of color variation as well, and with a good field guide you can identify trees by their bark alone.

