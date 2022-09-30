THEFT OF PROPERTY: On Sept. 23,Brian Keasling reported a two-gallon gas can full of gas had been taken from the front of his residence at 138 Edward Way in Newport. 

BURGLARY/BREAKING AND ENTERING: On Sept. 24 a deputy responded to 1531 Nease Road in Bybee on a possible road rage incident with gunshots. A vehicle was seen coming onto Nease Road, driven by Victoria Odell (alias). She stated a woman that she had been having problems with showed up at her home and blocked her in while she was home. She stated the woman had made entry into her car, stealing her debit card and other cards. She said she confronted the suspect and after a brief argument the suspect returned to Odell's vehicle with a baseball bat and began to hit the windshield three times. A broken windshield was observed. A search of Odell's vehicle did not turn up a gun. Odell could not name the suspect.

