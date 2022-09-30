THEFT OF PROPERTY: On Sept. 23,Brian Keasling reported a two-gallon gas can full of gas had been taken from the front of his residence at 138 Edward Way in Newport.
BURGLARY/BREAKING AND ENTERING: On Sept. 24 a deputy responded to 1531 Nease Road in Bybee on a possible road rage incident with gunshots. A vehicle was seen coming onto Nease Road, driven by Victoria Odell (alias). She stated a woman that she had been having problems with showed up at her home and blocked her in while she was home. She stated the woman had made entry into her car, stealing her debit card and other cards. She said she confronted the suspect and after a brief argument the suspect returned to Odell's vehicle with a baseball bat and began to hit the windshield three times. A broken windshield was observed. A search of Odell's vehicle did not turn up a gun. Odell could not name the suspect.
VANDALISM: On Sept. 25, a deputy responded to 260 Shelton Road about vandalism and an attempted robbery. Billy Shelton reported when he came home he found a rock had been thrown into the glass storm door in his carport, shattering the glass. The rock also damaged the wooden door to the home. Entry to the home was not gained.
DOMESTIC ASSAULT/VANDALISM: On Sept. 26 a deputy responded to 172 Cricket Hollow Way in Cosby. Jackie Mathis advised her daughter, Jacqueline, who no longer lives at that residence and is not welcome, broke a window to gain access into the home. They began to argue and Jackie stated Jacqueline threw her down, slapped her and kept her from leaving the residence. The deputy noticed a mark near the Jackie's right eye. The deputy noted it appeared Jacqueline had also taken things and thrown around breaking other things.
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION: On Sept. 26 deputies responded to a report of a male, Bryan Carpenter, at a residence at 423 Grand View Way in violation of a court order. The order of protection was verified by dispatch. The resident, Victoria Mendoza, advised Carpenter had just gotten out of jail and he had been at her back door, beating on it. A wooded area behind the residence was searched and Carpenter was located. Carpenter told deputies he had a gun and his name was "Brandon Jackson." No weapon was found. He said he had been deer hunting and continued denying was Bryan Carpenter. Mendoza visually identified the person in custody as Bryan Carpenter. He was transported to Cocke County Jail. While being transported he complained of rib pain. Priority Ambulance met deputies at the jail and medically cleared him.
RESISTING STOP, FRISK, HALT, ARREST: On Sept. 30 deputies responded to 129 County Path Road in reference to a warrant service on John Atkins Jr, who had two active warrants out of Cocke County for domestic assault and theft. After a search of the residence, Atkins was found and actively resisted. He then complied with commands and his Miranda rights were read to him. He was arrested on his warrants and was charged with resisting, stop, halt, frisk or arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.