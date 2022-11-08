KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- For the second straight year, UT has made the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship field. Tennessee will open the tournament at home against Xavier on Friday at 6 p.m. ET, as revealed by the NCAA Selection Show Monday afternoon.

No. 22 UT enters the NCAA Tournament as a No. 6 seed with an 11-5-2 record overall, having won its third straight SEC East Division Championship this season. Tennessee has been ranked or receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches poll for the entire season and currently sits at No. 24 in the RPI.

Trending Recipe Videos



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.