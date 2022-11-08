KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- For the second straight year, UT has made the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship field. Tennessee will open the tournament at home against Xavier on Friday at 6 p.m. ET, as revealed by the NCAA Selection Show Monday afternoon.
No. 22 UT enters the NCAA Tournament as a No. 6 seed with an 11-5-2 record overall, having won its third straight SEC East Division Championship this season. Tennessee has been ranked or receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches poll for the entire season and currently sits at No. 24 in the RPI.
The Lady Vols and the Musketeers have met six times previously with UT owning a 4-2 advantage in the series. Tennessee has won the last two matches, most recently taking a 3-1 win at home in February of 2021.
CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE: All 32 first-round games will be held over three days this weekend, beginning a four-week march to the national title match. The Women's College Cup will be held Dec. 2 and Dec. 5 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.
Here's a look at the weekly postseason schedule:
First Round - Nov. 11, 12 or 13
Second and Third Rounds - Nov. 18 and 20
Quarterfinals - Nov. 25 or 26
Women's College Cup – Dec. 2-5
TICKETS: First-round tickets are on sale through AllVols.com or by calling the Athletic Ticket Office during regular business hours (Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) at 865-656-1200. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children, students, and senior citizens. Group tickets (10 or more) are also available for $5 each by contacting the Ticket Office.
The first 100 UT students will receive free entry with a valid student ID. The Regal Soccer Stadium ticket booth, located outside the main entrance, will open 60 minutes before game time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.