Affordable Investments LLC to Thomas Hart, et al, and Tracy Hart, 8th District, $25,000.
Tracey Karvonen and husband, Christopher Carrion to Gary Lee Pittenger, et al, and Catherine Anne Pittenger Hood and Catherine Anne Hood Pittenger, 8th District, $99,000.
Heaher M. Sepulveda, et al, and Heather M. Sepulveda Sproles to Katy Kilpatrick, 6th District, $150,000.
Gary Frank Thompson, et al, and Lillian E. Castillo Colon and Lillian E. Colon Castillo to Stevie Clay Wilson II, 9th District, $225,000.
Sandra Danese Jenkins, et al, and April Jenkins, Maxx Jenkins, and Ashtyn Jenkins to Johnathon Robert King and wife, Shala Marie King, 6th District, $10,000.
Thaddeus A. Budzinski III, et al, and Katherine Corrigan and Katherine M. Corrigan to Tommy Lane and wife, Michelle Lane, 4th District, $35,000.
Bobby Jones, et al, and Billy Graham to Billy Graham and wife, Katie D. Graham, 4th District, $32,000.
Beth J. Nelligan, et al, and Jesse Smith and Brooke L. Smith to Sterlin B. Kuhlmann and wife, Tai Kuhlmann, 1st District, $380,000.
John A. Long and wife, Christine Long to Lacy Hembree, 8th District, $95,000.
Anthony Chiappetta, et al, and Anthony Chiappetta, Personal Represent, Joey Chiappetta, Alyssa Chiapetta Kinsler, Hugo Anthony Fabiano, and Korey Kinsler to Renee Ferendzo, et al, and Paul Ferendzo, 3rd District, $340,000.
Channie McGaha to Charles Tyler McMahan, 4th District, $210,000.
Robert Jackson Epp and Lidia Marie Epp to Kolby Wayne Jellison, 7th District, $298,000.
Albert J. Douget to Wanda S. Cates, 6th District, $250,000.
Gloria Jean Duke, et al, and Billy Duke, Cynthia Sims, and Roy Clyde Duke to Donald Bryce Jones, 1st District, $90,000.
William Phillip Mayfield and wife, Eleanor L. Mayfield to Jerry L. Campbell and wife, Tammy L. Campbell, 5th District, $25,300.
R C Grace and Associates LLC to Virgil Eugene Reynolds, 2nd District, $20,000.
Union Cemetery of Newport Inc. to Walter Gray, 6th District, $2,400.
Union Cemetery of Newport Inc. to Windell Roe Ford, $9,600.
Pamela Ann Ricker to Merle Mangino, 3rd District, $10,000.
Franke Huffman and wife, Patricia Huffman to William G. Cork and wife, Patsy E. Cork, 9th District, $80,000.
Gerald W. Benvenutti and wife, Karen S. Benvenutti to Benjamin H. Bell Jr., et al, to Laura Bell Ranieri and Laura Ranieri Bell, 2nd District, $45,000.
John W. McVeigh, et al, and Dean S. McVeigh to Stanley Mason and wife, Donna Mason, 10th District, $235,000.
Jackye S. Cutshaw and husband, Joe D. Cutshaw to Jason Smith and wife, Jamie Lynn Smith, 4th District, $185,000.
Brock and Scott PLLC to Tennessee Housing Development Agency, 3rd District, $0.
Gordon Sexton and wife, Janice Sexton to Robert Callear and wife, Heather A. Callear, 1st District, $6,000.
Garrett T. Thacker to Richard D. Kelley and wife, Kelly R. Kelley, 9th District, $97,200.
Guy Hommel Jr. to Lana Mae Anderson, 4th District, $152,000.
Steven Fine and wife, Alexandria Fine to Jeiryn Villalobos, et al, and Samay Villalobos Galeano, 5th District, $25,000.
Joann Brownlee, Trustee, et al, and Norbert Przybylski, Living Trust to Robert G. Roberts, 3rd District, $64,500.
William Tony Cureton, et al, and Janice Irene Cureton and Janice I. Cureton to Sidney Edward Mason and wife, Melody Lynn Mason, 6th District, $459,000.
Sandra D. Jenkins to Glen Black and wife, Kathy Black, 8th District, $26,000.
Igloo Properties IV LLC to Chris Edward Baudean, 6th District, $80,000.
Joseph Lane, et al, and John Gass and Christopher Mantooth to Gwendolyn Cavanaugh, et al, and Teresa Love Wild, 6th District, $294,000.
