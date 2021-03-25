COCKE COUNTY—Members of the County Planning Commission met last week to discuss the county’s regulations for subdivisions.
Dan Hawk, Planning and Development Consultant, met with the board for the first time since November 2020.
Hawk said the commission updated some regulations in August, but many of those were incorporations of amendments made to address access to property and street construction.
Currently any property owner that wants to subdivide land that is less than five acres must come before the commission for approval. Anything over that amount and the landowner can do whatever they wish with the property in terms of separating it into tracts, as long as they are five acre sections.
One of the commission members recently looked into a parcel of land that was under five acres that was given approval to be subdivided.
The land was surveyed and all documentation was correct, but the land did not meet certain requirements in terms of road frontage upon further inspection.
Hawk said this happens from time to time, but he wants to address the issue to keep it from reoccurring in the future.
“This is a glitch and it will happen time and time again unless we fix it. You have the authority under state law to create regulations that ensure the streets in the county meet minimum standards,” Hawk said.
“The issue is that a lot are substandard and some are rights-of-way, some of which are county owned. Each lot front should have a minimum frontage set by the CLB (County Legislative Body) or Regional Planning Commission. If it’s approved and recorded it’s a right-of-way, but if the CLB doesn’t recognize it then it’s still usable only the county doesn’t maintain it.”
Hawk went on to say that each piece of land that is subdivided should have accessible frontage for all vehicles, especially emergency vehicles. The key is for every lot to have the ability to use the street or road.
If a road is not deemed safe for every day travel, then it should not be used to access a new subdivision, or be used as the main road of travel.
“Regulations are meant to ensure the infrastructure can handle the expansion in terms of travel. With your regulations, your intent is to ensure proper accessibility and you will have to make some decisions on some of these situations. The questions is how do you deal with existing rights-of-way?”
Hawk suggested that every property owner that wished to subdivide their land that is off of a non paved surface should come before the commission for approval regardless of acreage.
Most of the county’s regulations were approved in the early 1980s when many roads did not have gravel or a surface upon which vehicles could easily travel.
Hawk plans to look into legal cases and the state law to see what the commission’s next steps should be in moving forward.
He will present those options at the boards next meeting in April.
