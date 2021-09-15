On October 2-3, 2021, the streets of downtown Newport will be filled with people, food, crafts and entertainment as an East Tennessee tradition continues!
The Newport Harvest Street Festival will return for 2021 after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The highly anticipated event promises to provide the crowd with a weekend to remember.
"We are looking forward to hosting some of our repeat vendors this year as well as the new ones that have committed their attendance," said Lynn Ramsey, Chamber of Commerce Director.
Come enjoy the enticing aromas of all your favorite festival foods, from fresh squeezed lemonade, corn dogs and spiral taters to funnel cakes and deep-fried desserts.
As always, the chamber has scheduled a wonderful line up for entertainment. "Local musician Brian Sneed will be with us this year, and we’re so excited to hear some new Brian Sneed originals," Ramsey said. "Newport natives Eddie Self and Allison Fox will be entertaining us along with The Mikki Norwood Band. And what would the festival be without our local dance studios performing each October? Thank you to the talented youth at Newport Dance and Cheer Academy and Max Movement Dance and Fitness."
Bring your favorite lawn chair or pick out a spot at the entertainment stage, and watch and listen as these performers provide some toe tappin’ tunes. On Sunday, festival-goers can experience a little gospel and an acoustic performance they surely won’t want to miss.
Newport AMVETS Post 75 will graciously coordinate the opening ceremony on Saturday morning. "We appreciate our men and women from all military branches who sacrificed for the livelihood of others. The ceremony will begin at 9:30 am on the Broadway side of the Courthouse lawn. We welcome you to attend and show your appreciation to our military."
As you stroll through the streets of downtown Newport, you will have the opportunity to purchase many wares. Coveted cookbooks full of recipes from some of the best cooks around, oil paintings, children’s toys, fall décor and other handmade items from local artists including Rick LeBeau will catch your eye.
Children's boutique, Ruffles in the Mud, will be back this year along with several new vendors like Krinke Cookie House with their unique filled cookies, Old Stage Candle Company, and many more.
When you have wrapped up your shopping, let the children stop by the KiddieLand, located off the Food Court. With the purchase of an armband, children will have hours of fun hopping in the bounce house, enjoying a fast ride down one of the slides or jousting with friends.
Let’s not forget they can also play some ball. Armbands will be available for purchase on Saturday and Sunday. Children and adults will be able to get a view of the festival by train; the Kiwanis of Newport Train that is! When you depart from your train excursion, helicopter rides for children will be available from this group.
Make sure to see all the lovely ladies and babies that come to strut their stuff at the beauty pageants. Children up to 16-years-old will compete in pageants according to their age bracket.
The ever-popular Miss Newport Harvest Festival, for females ages 16-21 years old, will be the last pageant of the day. All pageants will be located on the Broadway side of the Court House lawn on Saturday beginning at 10:30 am.
Traditional artisan activities will be on the Main Street side (railroad tracks) of the Courthouse. And what a display the Sevier County Antique Tractors are planning on the Broadway side! If that’s not enough, stop by the Keep Cocke County Beautiful booth for some fun, environmentally friendly art projects and learn the importance of leaving no trace in our protected lands.
For more information on the 35th Annual Newport Harvest Street Festival, please contact the Chamber of Commerce office at 423-623-7201 or via email to lramsey@cockecountypartnership.com or jellison@cockecountypartnership.com.
For photos of past street festivals, please visit our website at www.cockecountypartnership.com or visit the Newport Harvest Street Festival page on Facebook!
