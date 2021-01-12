James Steve Miller, age 64 of Newport, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Steve owned and operated Newport Tinting Service for over 33 years.
He always loved the Lord and his family and friends. Steve was well known throughout the community and loved dearly by all who knew and met him, he will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Wendell and Lois Miller; sisters, Shirley and Kathie; brothers, Butch and Gary.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Miller; children: Stevie (Mason) Miller, Tiffany Miller and Donnie; Eston Miller and Brittany, Jamie (Stephanie) James, Jessica James; Jennifer James: sister, Diane (Jim) Fine; brothers: Jerry (Nancy) Buchanan; Roy (Jennifer) Miller; Roger Miller: aunt, Faye Wheeler: sisters-in-law, Judy Shelton; Hilda (Elmer) Frazier: brothers-in-law, Jerry (Arzella) Shelton, Carl (Felicia) Shelton: grandchildren, Jacob James, Patrick James, Ryder Miller, Seth Miller, Allyssa Miller, Alleigha Miller, Ian Miller, Jaylen Moore, Avery Moore: also several nieces, nephews, other family and friend.
Family and friends may drop by and sign the register book from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home or on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Family and friends will meet at Manes Funeral Home at noon Thursday, January 14, 2021 to go in procession to Clark Cemetery, Hartford, TN for a 1 p.m. Graveside service, with Roy Van Miller officiating .
Per CDC please follow safe social distancing and face mask are highly recommended.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
