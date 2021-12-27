NEWPORT—The Bread Basket is wrapping up the year by celebrating a very special milestone. The nonprofit is finishing its 35th year of being an invaluable resource to the residents of Cocke County.
Organized in 1986, the Bread Basket was developed under the umbrella of the Central Charities organization. Cocke County had several small food pantries at various churches that served citizens in the community for many years. They quickly realized that a single church could not meet the overwhelming needs.
Bertalee Quarry, the current head of Central Charities, is the longest tenured member of the organization. She said pastors from some of the larger churches came together in 1986 to organize the committee that eventually brought the Bread Basket to life.
“Several ministers in the community got together after they realized people where coming to each of their churches to receive food,” Quarry said. “They decided to set up the Bread Basket to receive donations from each church. Having one place to go to made things easier for people who were in need of food.”
The organizing committee consisted of chairman Phil Ruch, co-chair Charles Palmer, secretary/treasurer Jennie Boggan and Rev. David Garrett. Once established, Phil Ruch served as the first director of the Bread Basket.
The organization helped individuals in a wide variety of ways in addition to providing an emergency supply of food. Ruch saw the Bread Basket as a ministry dedicated to helping people help themselves. The Bread Basket offered home management suggestions to help people learn ways to better handle the resources at their disposal.
Additionally, credit counseling was offered early on to help people gain a better understanding of credit use, and how to avoid a spiraling escalation of debt. One of the major things offered was a referral service to job placement agencies.
With all of those services being offered, the Bread Basket never forgot its founding ideal of providing food to those in need. Matthew 25:34-35 became the single piece of scripture that drove organizers to develop the Bread Basket.
The scripture reads “Then the King will say to those at his right hand, ‘Come, you who are blessed by my Father; take your inheritance, the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world. For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me drink…”
Donations from the community have kept the Bread Basket in operation since its inception more than three decades ago. Many of the same businesses and individuals still donate generously today.
Several individuals have served as director over the years leading the mission started by Ruch.
The current director, Trish Clapper, took over several months ago after the passing of director, Kathy Berger. Berger spent nearly seven years at the Bread Basket and is credited with providing food to an average of 10,000 citizens per years.
Clapper’s career at the Bread Basket started after she saw an advertisement seeking volunteers. She spent nearly three years working under Berger before her passing.
The need for food across the community has grown over the years putting stress on the Bread Baskets’ resources. A focus on providing food led many of the additional resources to fall by the wayside.
That has changed as Clapper has put a large amount of effort into growing what is offered by the organization.
“We are trying to get back to the original vision of the Bread Basket,” Clapper said. “Their vision at that time was to help the community as a whole. That’s why we help with pet food, the homeless program, thanksgiving boxes and reader glasses for people.”
The Bread Basket currently distributes bags to the community’s homeless that are filled with ready meals, toiletries and snack items. They are able to pick up a new bag every week.
Clapper said the Bread Basket has a renewed focus on providing more produce in addition to items with a long shelf life. Cooking classes are also being offered once again through the UT Extension Office.
“With the focus being on healthier foods, we have the UT Extension Office coming in to teach cooking classes. They show everyone how to use pantry food items to prepare a quality meal. There are also classes on diabetes and cooking for kids,” Clapper said.
Many older adults are finding themselves in need of classes such as these as family dynamics have changed over the years. Clapper said that many of the Bread Basket’s clientele are adults on fixed incomes who are raising their grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She said the Bread Basket is doing everything in its power to help provide additional resources to those who may be falling short.
Clapper has managed to connect with many of the county’s other nonprofits and food pantries to create a network to better serve the community. More than just food is being shared between the organizations as they can be a sounding board for ideas.
She thanked the other directors for giving her guidance as she transitioned into the role of director.
“We’re all just working with each other, helping each other. Every director and volunteer has helped me in my role as director, because I didn’t know what I was doing. It was thrown on me from the passing of our other director. They’ve all been great and the Bread Basket has become my baby.”
The partnerships are expanding across Newport and Cocke County as Clapper strives to get more individuals and businesses involved with the organization. Clapper’s hard work has not gone unnoticed by Central Charities board members.
Quarry said the group was initially concerned after Berger’s passing, but they quickly felt at ease after Clapper was chosen for the position.
“We were really worried after we lost Kathy, but Trish had trained under her for several years. She came forth and said she would be glad to help us. It has been a blessing to have her, and she has really worked hard,” Quarry said.
“She has reached out to the people in the community and the churches to collect more donations that we have seen in a long time. I think she is trying to serve people as well as we can possibly serve them. It’s a delight to see how hard she is working to help those in need.”
There is always a need for donations of food items and volunteers at the Bread Basket. Clapper is currently working to secure a refrigerated truck or van to help with the procurement of fresh foods. For many years the organization has used U-Haul trucks to move food items due to the lack of their own vehicle.
Clapper hopes that American Rescue Plan funds can be used to purchase a vehicle in the near future. She is submitting an application along with many other nonprofit directors to secure much needed items. The Bread Basket is also in need of laptops to convert their filing system over to digital.
If you would like to donate items or your time, contact Clapper at 423-623-8630. The Bread Basket is located in the basement of Riverview Baptist Church at 644 River Road in Newport. It is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Individuals seeking a food box will receive one every 30 days. Those who wish to donate to the organization can do so during the hours of operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.