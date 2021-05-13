NEWPORT—The Friends Animal Shelter recently received a $10,000 grant from the newly named, Petco Love, to support their lifesaving work for animals in Cocke County.
Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier. Since their founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, they’ve empowered organizations with $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And, they’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations nationwide.
“Today Petco Love announces an investment in the Friends Animal Shelter and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love.
“Our local investments are only one component. This month, we also launched the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”
“This investment by Petco Love will have a tremendous impact in our community. It will directly support our spay and neutering services, offered to the public at no-cost, and much needed improvements to shelter kennel runs and transport vehicles,” said Robert Baker, Shelter Operations Manager at Friends Animal Shelter.
Friends Animal Shelter is a nonprofit organization serving Cocke County, Tennessee. Since 1991, Friends Animal Shelter has provided care for lost and stray animals, vaccinations, microchips, community food pantry, foster program, adoptions, training and much more.
For more information about Friends of the Animals Shelter visit Friends of the Animal Shelter. To learn more about Petco Love, visit petcolove.org.
About Friends of the Animal Shelter
Friends Animal Shelter is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) driven by a single goal; to do their part in making the world a better place for all of the animals of Cocke County.
They strive to build productive relationships and to make "pawsitive" changes in the lives of any animal in their care. The shelter is achieving more with their initiatives than ever before.
They are working on many exciting projects to help improve the lives of the animals in their care, and are very proud of the progress they continue to make. Learn more about what they do, how to help, and how they work every day to promote "pawsitive" change.
Visit Friends of the Animal Shelter or follow at Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.