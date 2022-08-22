In 1952, English Creek Baptist Church began as a mission sponsored by First Baptist Church of Newport.
As early as 1949, the missions committee of the First Baptist Church in Newport sponsored a tent revival next to the Joe Kyker store building in the English Creek community. Rev. Jess Johnson was the evangelist. Rev. C. O. Binkley, Associational Missionary, helped the English Creek community in a survey to see if it would be feasible to organize a Baptist mission.
As a result of this first revival, another revival, led by Rev. Lowell Milburn, pastor of First Baptist Church, was held in the store building. On the closing night of this revival, October 14, 1952, a mission was established. The first Sunday for the mission received 13 members.
Before this time, an important religious need in the community was filled by Rev. L. L. Brown, a faith missionary to the Great Smoky Mountains area. He had begun a Sunday School which had been meeting at the English Creek School on Sunday afternoons. Rev. O. W. Harer also held Sunday School classes at the school.
Joe Kyker furnished the old store building with seats, a piano, and repaired the structure for the congregation. He deeded the store building and adjacent lot to the church “for as long as a Missionary Baptist Church remains on the property with remaining interest to the Southern Baptist Foundation.”
After English Creek Mission was established, Rev. Carl Ogle, then a ministerial student at Carson-Newman College, was called as the first pastor. He led the church to become self-supporting on June 11, 1953, with 25 charter members. On August 5, 1953, the church voted to build the present auditorium which was completed in 1954.
Rev. Ogle worked with the congregation to build the present stone sanctuary, and in 1962 the Kyker family donated additional land for parking and for a pastor’s home. The Carrell family purchased the north side land for parking.
The church building itself has been improved with new pews, air-conditioning, carpeting, paved parking areas, and expanded Sunday School rooms. In 1993, the church added a baptistery and a new fellowship hall. Additional parking across the road from the present church included room for more parking and a larger pastorium. The sanctuary has been updated with new lights, stained glass windows, new carpet, and padded seats. The old store building is still in use for Children’s Church.
English Creek Baptist Church has always been supportive of missions on every level and today, by God’s grace, gives 13.1 percent of all receipts to the Cooperative Program and 3 percent to Associational Missions.
The English Creek Baptist Church’s Mission Statement is as follows: English Creek Baptist Church, as a Southern Baptist Church and a part of the universal Body of Christ, exists to glorify the Tribune God through a lifestyle of worship, including Bible study, prayer, music, fellowship, service, and evangelism.
English Creek Baptist Church currently sponsors ‘Good News Club’ at two school: Cosby and Edgemont. The club meets weekly after school for grades K-5 students who want to learn more about the Lord. Approximately 25 children currently are members at each school. The program includes a snack, a Bible story, songs, games, and a missionary story each week.
Because the pastor owns his own home, the English Creek Baptist Church parsonage is used as a Missionary House where missionaries and their families may stay while on furlough in the United States. Several families have taken advantage of this opportunity, including families from Chili, Papua New Guinea, Brazil, Hawaii, Kenya, and Thailand. Some have stayed a few weeks, and others have remained several months.
Other church ministries include Sunday School, Children’s Church, Youth Group, outreach events such as Trunk or Treat, Christmas plays and Christmas cantatas. The church has a prayer chain for families experiencing problems. Requests are sent to all those who desire to be prayer partners by phone texts.
Every third Thursday, members meet at Newport Convalescent Center for a time of music and testimony. Throughout the year, members collect items to be put in shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child.
Charter members of English Creek Baptist Church, from October 1952—June 1953, were Hazel Lillard*, Arthur Baxter*, Cordelia Breeden Marshall, Mary Breeden Violet, Ella Mae Bryant Dunn, Hollis Carrell*, Alma Jean Carrell*, Clyde Carrell*, Anna Rose Carrell*, Clifford Carrell*, Mildred Carrell, Ila Ruth Carrell Edmonds, Grady Dennis*, Almeda Denton Fine, Jackie Denton Baxter, Harmon Fancher*, Maxie Fancher*, Betty Gray Mayfield, Nancy Gray Fisher, Bruce Hall, Gladys Hall, Herriet Lanham, Ivan Hall*, Carl Hall*, Alma Hall*, Linda Hall Worden, Alma Massey Hall*, Lola Belle Hall Hitchcock, Nannie Denton*, Mary Helen Harper Allen, Beth Lillard James, Josephine Mays, Carl Ogle, Eula Mae Ogle, Zella Dunn Teague, Carlene Spencer Cobb*, Luster Williams*, Nelle Williams, Johnnie Wilson*, Lucius Hall*, Etta Hall*, Sue Hall*, and Dovie Murrell. (* denotes deceased)
The church has been served by the following pastors: Carl Ogle (Oct. 14, 1942-June 27, 1954); Lee Harroll ( Sept. 5, 1954-Feb., 1957); Frank Campbell (April 14, 1957—June 15, 1958); Jim H olds (July 17, 1958—April 24, 1960); Norman Livengood (July 3, 1960—June 3, 1962); David Smith (Oct. 1, 1962—Aug. 26, 1964); James C. Franklin (May 28, 1965—May 1, 1973); M.L. White (July 29, 1973—March 31, 1985); Charles Hobbs (interim) (1985—1986), Patric Fife (1987-1990), Steven Smith (Jan. 1, 1992—Oct. 2008), and Brian Parrish (July 2009). The current pastor is Tom Shelton.
