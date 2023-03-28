Denton 3

Tennessee took down Texas A&M in a series sweep last weekend in Knoxville. The Vols also had a midweek matchup, but they take on LSU this weekend in Baton Rouge. 

 Jake Nichols, NPT sports editor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 11/12 Tennessee completed the weekend sweep of No. 12/21 Texas A&M with a 9-6 victory in Sunday's series finale at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The sweep was UT's seventh in SEC play since the start of last season and could not have come at a better time after dropping its first three league games at Missouri last weekend.

