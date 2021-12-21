Robert "Robbie" Anthony Whitehead, age 50 of White Pine, TN passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021.
A beautiful poem for pilots reads: "I have slipped the surly bonds of earth and danced the sky on laughter's silver wings; Sunward I have climbed and joined the tumbling mirth of sun split clouds - and done a hundred things you have not dreamed of. I have topped the wind -swept heights where never lark, nor even eagle flew -- put out my hand and touched the face of God."
Robbie this morning again flew into the most beautiful sunrise.
This time I knew he had reached his destination and was now touching the face of God.
He left behind his wheelchair, ventilators, pain, and loneliness, and many families and friends who loved him.
Robbie was an adventurer, and from an early age his uncle Ed Fleming spent time teaching him about nature, hiking, canoeing, camping, and caring for the world's ecosystem.
At the age of 13 he joined the Civil Air Patrol.
During summer encampments at Fort Campbell, KY he learned to rappel into caves, and cave rescue.
He also began a lifelong love of flying, and skydiving.
In high school he began working at Flyaway, an indoor skydiving center where many skydivers came to perfect difficult maneuvers, which he also learned from them.
Here he made a lifelong friend --Jon Suiter-- a skydiver, and instructor at Flyaway.
Jon was with him until the end, bringing pizza, and taking him to visit old friends from Flyaway.
Most recently he had been treated at UT Hospital for serious lung compromise stemming from the car accident on 12-18-1992.
After two weeks in ICU on the ventilator he still was not improving.
After discussion with his doctors and with family, he made the decision for palliative care, then Hospice.
His last few days he spent writing and listening to John Prine music.
His last morning, he wrote that his beloved English Bulldog "Fred" was there waiting for him, and the other animals were looking for him.
During his hospital stay he had a visitor, Father George Dobler, a Chaplain who had visited him every day 29 years ago during his entire hospital stay.
He reminisced with Robbie about how many people were praying for him during that time, and all the religious artifacts that had been brought by friends and attached to his ICU bed-- prayer cloths, rosary beads, and the most special, a prayer card of Saint Ann that had been blessed by John Paul XXIII.
He was blessed to have as his Great-uncle Dr. G. Daniel McCall, a Presbyterian minister.
Robbie spent many hours with Dan discussing religion, in particular the book of Job.
Through counsel with Dan, he was able to forgive the drunk driver who caused the accident.
Robbie has been able to travel to amazing foreign, and domestic places.
Steve along with our closest family friend Mike Hood have carried both Robbie and his heavy wheelchair onto small planes and into rented jeeps to traverse the places our families traveled together.
Surviving him at home are his family Martha and Stephen Gore who for the past 20 years have been his primary caregivers.
His cousin Sharon Wright Sprague RN also spent many days helping care for him at UT, then Patricia Neal Rehab Center.
He is also survived by his uncle Ed Fleming, and special friends Adele McDonald, and Dave Williams; Vickie and Mike Hood; Karen Atkison and James Ward.
He reached a goal that he has had since the accident with the help of Dr. Cedric Manalili, his physical therapist, to walk again and a week before he became ill, he stood and walked through the parallel bars alone.
Because of Robbie's love for animals, memorial donations may be made to the Sevier County Animal Shelter, the Cocke County Animal Shelter, or charity of your choice.
A gathering of friends will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
