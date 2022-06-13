NEWPORT—The Work-Based Learning (WBL) program of the Cocke County School System recently closed out the year with a special ceremony to honor students who completed internships during the second semester.
In its first year, more than 30 students participated in the program and received certificates to recognize the invaluable experience they gained by working with dozens of work site partners.
The goal of WBL is to reinforce academic, technical and social skills through collaborative activities within any given industry. WBL experiences allow students to apply classroom theories to practical problems, explore career opportunities and pursue personal and professional goals.
Eric Ellison, WBL coordinator, worked diligently to recruit partners from across the community to pair students with businesses who offer positions focused on their field of study.
Many success stories were created this year, as students have continued to work for their selected partners far beyond the end of the semester. Two students from this semester, Sean Creamer and Dakota Dees, have been offered full-time positions with American Appliance in Newport.
The program looks to grow in the years to come by offering students even more access to career opportunities that lead to high paying jobs in the community.
“That’s what this is about,” Ellison said. “We try to get students into positions that they’re interested in or studying, so that they can go on and develop those skills to make a good career out of it.”
Each student was recognized individually during the event and given the opportunity to discuss the work they completed throughout the semester. Wide arrays of career fields were represented from hospitality, to the construction trades, and education.
Chelsea Kelley, a recent Cocke County High School grad, followed the teaching as a professional path at Parrottsville Elementary. She worked with the Special Education students in grades 5-8.
“I loved working with the kids, and they were amazing,” she said. “I got to file paperwork, grade papers and have very interesting conversations with students. It was very fun and exciting work.”
Adam Flowers spent the semester working in construction trades for Incredible Tiny Homes in Newport. His first semester in the program was spent at OshKosh in Jefferson City. He was able to learn the ins and outs of the home building process while working at Incredible Tiny Home.
“We built affordable housing for people that are basic houses on a trailer with a full kitchen, bath, bedroom and loft,” Flowers said. “We do a little bit of everything, including the plumbing and electrical in the houses. It was pretty fun out there.”
Cosby High School graduate Chesnie Barnes has decided to parlay her love of agriculture into a career once she is finished at Berea College. She has volunteered at the greenhouse on the Cosby campus for many years, and spent her final semester working under the tutelage of Agriculture teacher, Jennifer Noe.
“I’ve been an FFA member since I was a sophomore, and this year I actually decided my career path,” Barnes said. “I want to be a horticulture, plant science and botanist major. In the greenhouse I label, organize, plant and transplant, I’ve really done it all.”
The work site partners this semester were extremely appreciative of the work that students completed while training with their respective businesses. They hope their partnerships with the school system will continue to flourish as they provide real life experience to the next generation of the workforce.
Randy Jones, owner of Incredible Tiny Home, is impressed with what the WBL program has been able to develop in a short amount of time. He praised Flowers and other students who have come from Cocke County schools.
“I’m new to Cocke County and Adam was a good representation of what is going on in the school system,” he said. “You all brought down the architectural students to tour our factory as well, and I’m just impressed with the students here. I look forward to having six or seven more guys come work for us this summer. We’re always looking for people down at our shop, and this really gives me hope.”
Kale Krawczyk, a Cosby High School grad, spent his entire senior year working at The Woodshed in Newport. His instructor and owner of the restaurant, Michelle Lane, said the work Krawczyk and others have completed will give them a distinct advantage when seeking job opportunities in the future.
“It really teaches you a lot as an employer and a teacher when you have them as both. Kale comes in and does things without being told to do them. That is what we are working toward,” she said. “When he goes off to college we’re going to miss him greatly. Many of these kids are going to college, but CTE (career and technical education) has been beneficial to all of them. These kids will have employability skills because they’ve been there and done that. That’s what I think is awesome about this program.”
Participation from businesses is required in order to grow the WBL program. Partnerships are needed from various fields to give students opportunities for practical learning experience.
If you would like more information on the program or to become a partner, reach out to Ellison at ellisone@cocke.k12.tn.us.
