Chip Oury, owner of The Bargain Barn, was born in Knoxville and moved to Newport when he was three. His father was in the grocery business before him. Oury’s parents started the Bargain Barn when he was a little boy, and the business has been operating for 50 years.
After Oury graduated from high school he obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from East Tennessee State University. It seemed like a natural fit for Oury to continue the family business. His children have worked alongside him both at the Newport and Sevierville locations.
“I guess my favorite part of being in this business is being able to hunt a bargain for people. During COVID we have seen business explode. We were doing in a day what we would normally do in a week for the first several weeks.
“I have never seen food so hard to come by. For example, we would order 500 cases of macaroni and cheese and get one. We live in a surplus world so when manufacturing took a hit with workers getting sick it slowed down the supply chain. I believe the biggest factor in the shelves of many businesses being empty was panic buying, but all the things factored together made for a tough situation for business owners and consumers.
“A lot of people think that we may have a second surge of the run on groceries. I told people in March and April that instead of worrying about it they should just get basic things that won’t go bad, beans, pasta, and things like that are inexpensive and go a long way.
“On March 5, I had 26 pallets of bleach, five trailers of toilet paper, and eight trailers of paper towels. In one week we had sold a majority of our products. Having so much on hand was not unusual for us because a large part of our business is distributing to other retailers.”
Oury made the decision to stop distribution to other stores for a while so he could take care of his hometown folks. He hired extra workers, and he and his staff worked 18-20 hour days seven days a week trying to keep product on the shelves. Instead of opening at 8 a.m. they started opening at 10 a.m. just to try to get the store back to normal after each day.
“When we opened each morning it wasn’t unusual to have 60 people waiting in line to get in to shop. Many people come here from 90 miles away, but we noticed people coming from much farther than that during the early weeks of the pandemic.
“I thought Y2K was bad, but I’ve never seen anything like this. The price on some things has risen dramatically. We carry gloves and sell to a lot of jails. The gloves were $30 per thousand before COVID 19, and they have gone up to $130 per thousand if you can even get them.
“The bulk of my time is spent trying to hunt down product. I am fortunate to have six other businesses that work with me by sharing what they have that I am not able to find. In turn, I do the same for them so we can have some variety for our customers.
“People are scared and stressed. Everyone is fatigued. I have seen and heard customers do and say things that I never thought I would, but I try to realize that we are all having a hard time. This has been a very difficult time for me, as well. I’ve talked to older people, and they say they have never seen the like of it.
“Our saving grace is that we live in this community, and it’s so much better here than in many other places.”
Chip Oury has made business decisions during COVID-19 that put the needs of this community over his own. His hard work and dedication to his customers truly makes him a hometown hero.
