NEWPORT—The rafting industry in Hartford grows year after year, and county officials are looking to invest in the community and its businesses. Rafting fees collected by the county surged in 2021 as many of the rafting companies saw an increased number of visitors. Fees that were paid into the county far exceeded $400,000. That money is placed in the county’s General Fund to cover expenses and balance the budget.
Commissioners serving on the County General Committee recently discussed a resolution that would see those funds used for the infrastructure needs of Hartford instead. The resolution listed projects including, but not limited to, public infrastructure such as sidewalks, parking, street paving/improvements and restroom facilities.
Additionally, the resolution asked for a seven member committee to be developed to identify needs, prioritize projects and recommend the best use of the funds to the County Legislative Body.
Commissioner Gary Carver said the county has limited ways to fund projects due to the lack of a revenue stream. The City of Newport collects the majority of sales tax, and portions that do come into the county are used to fund the school system. Carver said that Hartford presents an opportunity to generate a steady sales tax flow for the county.
“Revenue and the lack of it is probably one of our biggest issues,” Carver said. “I think the main goal is to increase sales tax revenue. The infrastructure for sales tax revenue in the city goes toward what I do for a living. Our best shot at generating more sales tax revenue is Hartford. The sewer project that is slated to go up there is going to cause an explosion in development.
“The infrastructure they have up there, in my opinion, is inadequate for the amount of people that they have coming in. Unless some other recession hits in the next three or four years, I feel like that number is going to keep growing. It has gone up as the visitation in the park has gone up.”
As presented, the resolution would act as a five year pilot program with a future legislative body holding the key to whether it was reenacted or modified. The major concern for the committee was the potential lack of revenue for the county General Fund if the funds were rerouted. Carver said a tax increase would potentially be needed if another source of revenue was not found.
“Let me be very transparent. We are very likely to have a shortfall in revenue, not guaranteed, but you could be looking at having to raise property taxes 6 cents if there was no sales tax revenue gain,” Carver said. “That would cover the revenue left behind from the rafting fees going away for five years.”
The put-in used by the rafting companies has no restroom facility or changing area for tourists or raft guides. Providing adequate facilities would be one of several projects to tackle once funds were built up over the five year period.
Without sewer or water lines in place, commissioner Norman Smith said it would be difficult to do much with the property in its current state. He said the county should invest incrementally as opposed to taking all of the funds at once.
“To get a better facility to put in, you’ve got to have sewer up there unless you build a glorified outhouse,” Smith said. “The government owns everything close to it, so I’m not so sure there is anything much better you can do at the put-in. We keep talking about exponential growth, but there is no room up there for a whole lot more growth. There is not room up there for a whole lot more people because of the location. I think this should go before the budget committee to run numbers and do something progressive because we do need to invest.”
CLB chairman Clay Blazer agreed with Smith on incrementally investing in the area as the numbers reach new highs each year. He said the county cannot continue to put nothing into one of the main economic drivers for the area. Blazer said many have the perception that the county is reaping the benefits of rafting while doing nothing to support it as it continues to grow.
“Whether we feel that way as county commissioners or not, the rafting community very much feels as if for all of what they are bringing into Cocke County, they are not getting anything back in return. I’m not trying to put any words in their mouths, but that is just an understatement,” Blazer said.
“I think we are going to have to do something because we’re taking people up there who are seeing the community as a hodgepodge. There are large potholes and nowhere to go to the restroom. We’ve got to develop some sort of plan. I’m not sure it’s taking all the rafting fees right now, but we cannot continue to go and put zero dollars in at the river. Very few times have we done anything for that community. We can’t continue to have our most profitable thing and not put any money back to help that.”
Blazer said it may be easier to set aside $250,000 in a capital projects fund to go toward needs in Hartford. If revenue were to increase due to the projects he said funds could be added each year. County Mayor Crystal Ottinger told the committee that grant funds are available that could cover the expense of building a restroom facility at no cost to the county. Commissioner and committee chair Forest Clevenger said any investment is a step in the right direction.
“The rules of business say if you do not invest it will fail. We have definitely not invested in it, and right now I think it’s a great time to do it,” Clevenger said. “We’re starting to get more visibility and bringing more people into the county. We need to have things looking better aesthetically. There is a certain percentage of all of these people that are going to come in here and say this is a nice area, and I want to come back.
“They may buy property, invest or buy a home. We want to attract those people to grow revenue. Not just sales tax revenue or more rafters, but people who want to relocate, retire and invest.”
If a tax increase were needed to cover a shortfall, the committee estimated that the average homeowner would see an increase of $10 per $100,000 of assessed value on their residence. That may not seem like a large amount, but given the current economic issues and rising inflation, it could be make or break for some county residents.
“We have to remember that everything has gone up. I don’t think that $20 on a $200,000 home is going to break anyone, however, it’s the perception that you have increased those taxes and that’s just one more thing,” Blazer said.
“If you add an extra $20 to your property taxes, an extra $100 on groceries, utilities have gone up $15 and you are easily seeing any increase in pay going just toward being able to live. We have to figure out a way to start capital projects with a certain amount so it’ll at least show the river community that we’re committed.”
Work has been done in Hartford over the last three years using funds from the Emergency Management Agency (EMA) budget, which is managed by director Joe Esway. Esway briefed the committee on the dollar figures that have been spent to keep things operating effectively. He said it’s important to consider the wishes of rafting company owners when planning for the future.
“River commerce operates off a very delicate balance between the county, rafting companies, Duke Energy and the population at large that lives in Hartford, works in Hartford and calls that place home,” Esway said.
“Over the last three budgets that I’ve created for River Safety I have tried to remain fiscally responsible while incremental improvements were made based on priority. I try to budget between $6,000 and $12,000 into my budget in a specific line item for improvements, repairs or upgrades to rafting commerce.
“The point of me saying all this is because over the last few years I’ve spoken with the owners and listened to the guides on what they want. I’ve tried to make improvements while preserving the charm of Hartford. I’m not saying that economic development is bad. I’m not saying that infrastructure is bad or developing portions of Hartford is bad. What I am saying is it needs to be done responsibly in order to preserve the charm of it because that’s what draws people here.”
Last year an all weather shelter was built to protect River Safety Officers, river guides and rafters from the elements. The county leases property in the amount of $20,000 per year for parking along the river. Around $52,000 per year is paid to River Safety Officers who are working additional days due to increased water flow. With restroom access being a concern, Esway said that will be addressed this season when additional portable options will be added.
“The companies supply perfectly good bathrooms. I’m not saying that restroom access shouldn’t be better, in fact it should be. That’s why I dropped seven grand on new porta-johns that will be here before Memorial Day. That was part of the five year plan that was created when I took this position.”
Safety is always a top priority given the constant traffic flow in downtown Hartford during rafting season. Esway has partnered with the Sheriff’s Office to increase patrol on Tuesdays and Saturdays, which are typically the busiest days. Esway said rafting has made great strides in recent years but noted there are limited ways to draw additional revenue from the industry.
“You’re only going to pull so much money out of rafting. We are nearing that point because the only way for companies to make more money is to purchase more buses, more rafts, purchase more equipment and hire more guides.
“That will contribute to the congestion problem on Waterville Road. What they are doing now is starting the season sooner and ending it a little later. That’s probably one of the reasons we saw 22.5% growth over prior year last year. That, and we got a lot of attention from Rip Roaring and the other companies doing so well up there.”
“I would tread lightly with Hartford. They are a unique group of people that are hard working conscientious business owners that want to contribute, take care of their families and run a good company. They don’t own the town, but they contribute to the county as if they do.”
Several of the rafting company owners attended the meeting to hear exactly what the committee was proposing. Crystal Novotny, owner of Rip Roaring Adventures and Rafting Association President, said the companies would love to see funds invested in Hartford. As a taxpayer she was concerned about how the money taken from the General Fund would be replaced.
“We are 100% Hartford, and we would love to see more money put into Hartford because it’s our heart and soul,” Novotny said. “We run more people down that river commercially than any river in the United States. We need to look the part, and we do not. Any kind of money we can get for that we’ll take it, but we also don’t want anything detrimental to be happening to the locals.
“We support the fee and the county, but I’d like to know how the money would be replenished in the General Fund as well. People that come here don’t want commercialism. They just want nice roads and sidewalks.”
Commissioner Gayla Blazer agreed with Novotny saying she doesn’t want to see another Gatlinburg in Hartford. She said too much commercialism would be a detriment to the area as a whole. While no vote was taken on the resolution, the committee did vote to allow the County Budget Committee to look at funding options for Hartford improvements.
The Budget Committee is currently in the process of reviewing requests for the new fiscal year. There is already a shortfall in the General Fund based on current figures.
