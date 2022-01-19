Walters State Community College has released the Dean’s List for fall semester 2021. Over 400 students received this honor for achieving a 3.5-3.99 grade point average while carrying twelve college credit hours.
Those from Cocke County named to the list include: Bailey Jean Ann Gregg and Melody Brooke Shults of Bybee; Gracie Lynne Grooms, Dominic Heith Maddux of Cosby; Carissa Anne YaMei Long and Gracie Hannah Orr of Del Rio; Jarred Matthew Alley, Mikayla Grace Alley, Savanna Julie Arrington, Shannon Lacole Bridges, Raechel Jenna Cupp, Paige DeAnne DeRidder, Danyale Cecilia Grahl, Summer Rain Grooms, Lorryn Diane Holt, Gracie James, Alissa Brooke Rose Lamaster, Isabelle Mathis, Kailee Grace Myers, Noelle Anne Niezgoda, Kaylee Nicole Stuart, Ronnie Jacob Sutton and Carlee Elizabeth Waine of Newport; Chants Olis Black, Kristen Morgan Kirkpatrick, Samantha Papes and Ashton Nathaniel Thornton of Parrottsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.